Banks asked to publicize offshore tax amnesty

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) in a circular on Monday asked all the scheduled commercial banks to disseminate the circular offering tax amnesty against the return of offshore assets by paying 7 per cent in tax.

The central bank's Foreign Exchange Policy Department through a notice directed all managing directors and chief executive officers of all commercial banks to ensure the offer's publicity among clients at the branch level.

Earlier on 18 July, the BB circular stated that any form of undisclosed offshore assets can be brought into the country legally through the banking channel between 1 July and 30 June 2023 by paying a 7 per cent tax.

The assets can be filed in the income tax return, the circular added.

The government in the budget for FY2022-23 provided a window for people to bring back undeclared offshore funds home by paying a 7 per cent tax without facing any question, a move that was widely criticized.

Such initiatives are being taken to tackle the existing dollar crisis and bring back the money laundered abroad, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal had told journalists in May.









