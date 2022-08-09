Bangamata’s birth anniv observed

The nation observed the 92nd birth anniversary of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, better half of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and beloved mother of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, on Monday in a befitting manner.

The theme of the 92nd birth anniversary of Fazilatunnesa Mujib was 'Mohiosi Bangamataer Chetona, Odommo Bangladesh er Prerona.'

President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on the eve of the day, saying that her ideology would always remain a source of inspiration for the womenfolk.

In his message, the President said Bangamata had played a pivotal role in building the nation staying beside the Father of the Nation.

The eternal image of the Bengali mother can be found in the selfless, philanthropic and humble Mujib-patni (wife of Mujib), the President said, adding that she nurtured the ideals of Bangabandhu in her own life and raised her children in the same ideals.

"Her worthy daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has also adopted the same education, ideals and spirit to make Bangladesh a wonder of the world, a role model of development today," he added.

The President also termed August 15 carnage a shameful chapter in the history of the nation.

He hoped that the young generation will devote themselves to the welfare of the motherland imbued with the ideals of Bangamata.

In her message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the dignified woman Fazilatunnesa was a determined and strong character from her childhood.

"She was not only the partner of the Father of the Nation, but actively supported him in every step as a behind-the-scenes artist of the Bangalee's Sadhikar Andolon and struggle of independence," she said.

During the riots of 1946 before the partition of the country, Bangamata herself set a shining example of patriotism by advising Bangabandhu to help the riot-affected people of Calcutta despite her illness and she has no intention to keep her husband beside her at that time.

Her bold and visionary decision in the Agartala Conspiracy Case saved the lives of all the prisoners (raj-bondi) in the case and gave the movement for freedom more momentum, the Prime Minister added.

She made a strong contribution to the 6-point and 11-point movements, Sheikh Hasina said, adding that Bangamata also played a very important role in delivering the historic March 7 speech of Bangabandhu.

Due to her immense sacrifice and contribution for the country and the nation, the nation gave her the title 'Bangamata', she added.

The Prime Minister hoped that through the study of her biography, the new generation will be inspired by patriotism and will know about the struggling life of the Father of the Nation, the Bangalee's independence movement, the great Liberation War and many unknown chapters of the struggle of independence.

Marking the day, the Awami League and its associate bodies and socio- cultural organisations chalked out elaborate programmes.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina handed over the Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib Award, 2022 at 10:00am at Osmani Memorial Auditorium after virtually joining from her official residence Ganabhaban.

Different programmes, including placing wreaths, holding discussion, milad and doa mahfil, photo exhibition and blood donation camp, were organised across the country.

As per the programme, AL paid rich tribute to Bangamata by placing wreaths at her grave in the city's Banani area at 8:00am.

AL's Dhaka north city unit distributed food among orphans at Azimpur Orphanage after Zohr prayers.

Besides, AL's relief and social welfare sub-committee and forest and environment sub-committee, Awami Jubo League and Awami Matsyajibi League arranged separate discussions marking the day.

Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar and other electronic media were broadcasting special programmes to mark the day.

On August 8 in 1930, Bangamata was born at Tungipara village in Gopalganj.

She along with her husband (Bangabandhu), sons and daughter-in-laws and most of the family members were brutally assassinated by the anti-liberation clique at her residence in Dhanmondi on the fateful night of August 15 in 1975.











