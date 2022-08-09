Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 9 August, 2022, 1:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Mild heat wave sweeps parts of country

Published : Tuesday, 9 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

A mild heat wave is sweeping different parts of the country including Sylhet division.
"Mild heat wave is sweeping Sylhet division and Rajshahi, Rangpur and Nilphamari districts and it may continue,"said Bangladesh Metrological Department (BMD).
Besides, light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions; at a few places over Mymensingh, Dhaka and Rangpur divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi division with moderately heavy falls at places over the country, it added.    -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mild heat wave sweeps parts of country
CPA Chairman speaks at a discussion meeting
CU VC places wreath on the portrait of Bangamata
Madrasa girl gang raped in Chandpur, 1 held
Bdjobs sales job fair in Dhaka
Bangamata took AL as her own family: Prof Arefin
Different student organisations stage sit-in programme
Rotary President Jennifer Jones arrives in Dhaka today


Latest News
Production at Barapukuria Coal Mine resumes
Transit: Indian ship arrives at Mongla port for trial run
Shakib may make mistake, we're trying to fix it: Jalal
Top Pakistan Taliban leader killed in Afghanistan roadside attack
Dhaka condemns attack on civilians in Gaza, Al Aqsa Mosque
Fuel price soared up due to global crisis: Hasan
Motorcyclist sets his bike on fire in Rajshahi
BNP announces two-day programme to protest fuel price hike
Ukraine court jails Russian soldier for firing tank at apartment block
Child killed being hit by train in city
Most Read News
Fuel price raise linked to long-term energy security
Gustavo Petro sworn in as Colombia's 1st leftist president
RAB seizes 1.90 lakh yaba pills from a truck's fuel tank
UN chief: Any attack on a nuclear plant 'suicidal'
Woman police officers: Our pride
Police break up Muslim gathering in Kashmir, dozens detained
Shiite Muslims take part in a Muharram procession
93rd birth anniversary of Bangamata
Different student organisations stage sit-in programme
Bangamata's 92nd birth anniversary today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft