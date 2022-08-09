Mild heat wave sweeps parts of country

A mild heat wave is sweeping different parts of the country including Sylhet division.

"Mild heat wave is sweeping Sylhet division and Rajshahi, Rangpur and Nilphamari districts and it may continue,"said Bangladesh Metrological Department (BMD).

Besides, light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions; at a few places over Mymensingh, Dhaka and Rangpur divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi division with moderately heavy falls at places over the country, it added. -UNB