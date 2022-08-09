Madrasa girl gang raped in Chandpur, 1 held

CHANDPUR, Aug 8: A 14-year-old madrasa girl has allegedly been raped by three men after abduction in Kachua upazila of Chandpur, said police.

The crime took place Friday afternoon at an abandoned building near Khidda Bazar of the upazila.

Md Mohiuddin, officer-in-charge (OC) of Kachua police station, said three rapists abducted the girl from a CNG-run auto rickshaw on her way to home and violated her in turns after taking her to the abandoned building, leaving her unconscious.

Later, she informed police about the incident and lodged a complaint against the three at the police station, the OC added.

Following her statement, police arrested accused Russel Mia, 26, on Sunday and produced him before the court Monday morning, said Moni Rani Bhoumik, sub-inspector (SI) of Kachua police station.

Efforts are ongoing to arrest the two other accused- Mohammad Ullah, 35, and Md Hasan, 25, the SI added.

Besides, the rape survivor's medical tests were also done on Monday morning. UNB















