SC allows Kazi Anwar heirs to file appeal against HC order

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Monday allowed the heirs of Kazi Anwar Hossain, owner of Seba Prakashani, to file appeal against the High Court verdict rejecting the writ against the publication of 260 books of the 'Masud Rana' series and 50 books of the 'Kuasha' series.

Three-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique came up with the order.

Advocate Murad Reza and Barrister Hamidul Misbah appeared for the petitioners while Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan and Md Iftabul Kamal represented for the Registrar of Copyrights.

After the apex court order, Hamidul Misbah told reporters that the Appellate Division granted leave to appeal to Kazi Anwar Hossain's two sons and granddaughter against the High Court verdict.

Following the apex court order, the High Court order has been stayed.

However, the Appellate Division ordered to maintain the status quo regarding the sale of books.

Earlier, on June 14 in 2020, the Copyright Office directed the proprietors of Seba Prakashani to refrain from publishing the books or undertaking commercial activities. Besides, some observations are made regarding the authorship of Sheikh Abdul Hakim as the author of 260 books of 'Masud Rana' series and 50 books of 'Kuasha' series. Due to this, the opportunity to get his rights as a writer is created.