Paharpur Buddhist Vihara, other traditional buildings should be preserved: Experts

At the closing ceremony of a ten-day workshop titled 'Resilience and Re-Mobilisation Towards World Heritage' the speakers urged Bangladesh's world heritage to be properly preserved in accordance with UNESCO's guidelines and to highlight its importance to future generations.

The Director General of the Directorate of Archeology Ratan Chandra Pandit presided over the ten-day closing ceremony of the theme 'Mindfulness Practice in Heritage Conservation at the Ruins of Buddhist Vihara at Paharpur, Bangladesh' under the UNESCO World Heritage Volunteers (WHV) Campaign 2022.

Recently, this ceremony was held in the auditorium of the Directorate of Archeology in Agargaon of the capital, organised in collaboration with Ministry of Culture, Department of Fine Arts, Department of Fine Arts, International Committee on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) and Prime Bank.

In the president's speech Ratan Chandra Pandit said that the proper preservation of Paharpur Buddhist Vihara and other traditional buildings are very important.

However, he also urged government and also non government organizations to take some initiative to start awareness education programmes in this regard from the school level to create awareness about the spiritual and cultural value of these establishments.

At the end of the event, certificates were distributed among the participants.

Architect Dr ASM Aminur Rahman said that for the proper conservation of these precious heritage archeological resources of the country and to utilize its immense potential, the stakeholders must take concerted action. He urged the concerned to take strong initiative in this regard.

Prominent filmmaker and architect Mosiuddin Shakar said, behind every tradition there is history, culture and the latent, hard work and sacrifice of many people.

So while maintaining all these resources care should be taken that the main thing is not damaged in any way. Teachers, researchers, writers, scholars and students of these subjects who work on architecture, heritage and world heritage of the country and abroad participated in the workshop.

The workshop included a visit to the National Museum, a workshop on terracotta and a visit to the Paharpur Buddhist Vihara.

Fatiha Palin, co-founder and director of Persive, Kizzy Tahnin, programme manager (Culture) of UNESCO, and Shahidul Islam of One Culture Foundation delivered facilitations on the occasion. Director of Nagar Upakhyan-Perceive, Farzana Sultana moderated the event.












