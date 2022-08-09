Reduce fuel price within 48 hours

Protesting the sudden surge in fuel price, students of different institutions on Monday staged a sit-in programme and held a protest rally at Nilkhet in the capital. At this time, they gave ultimatum to the government to reduce the fuel price within 48 hours.

At around 11:30am, the protesters gathered at the Nilkhet intersection and held the protest rally.

Their other two demands include reinstalling the previous public transport fares and ensuring half pass for the students.

However, the protesters said they will launch tougher movement if their demands are not accepted.

Addressing the rally, they claimed public transport fares have increased unprecedentedly because of the fuel price hike since the midnight on August 7 which is impossible for general students to afford.













