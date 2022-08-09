Video
Tuesday, 9 August, 2022
Home Back Page

3 more Covid deaths, 296 cases reported

Published : Tuesday, 9 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Three more people died from Covid, and 296 tested positive for the virus in the country in 24 hours to Monday morning.
While the country's total fatalities reached 29,307, the new number took its caseload to 2,007,631, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily case positivity rate dropped to 4.99 per cent from Sunday's 5.10 per cent as 5,929 samples were tested.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.46 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 97.06 per cent from Sunday's 97.05 per cent. Bangladesh reported its first zero Covid death Sunday after June 29.    -UNB


