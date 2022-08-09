BNP to hold protest rallies on Aug 18,19

BNP has announced a 2-day programme to protest against the increase in the price of fuel and daily necessities and the shooting death of two party leaders in Bhola.

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced this programme in the protest rally organized by the Juba Dal in front of Nayapaltan BNP central office on Monday.

BNP will hold a protest rally in front of the party office in Nayapaltan on August 18 (Thursday) to protest against the increase in the price of fuel, unbearable load shedding, and the increase in the price of daily necessities. Protest rallies will also be held in major cities across the country on August 19.

Stating that this government has remained in power by deceiving the people of the country, BNP Secretary General said, "Due to this government's corruption energy, economic and electricity crisis has arisen in the country. They looted thousands of crores of taka with their own people in the name of quick rental power plants."

He also said, "A small procession of Shahbagh leftist students was held in Dhaka yesterday. The police brutally tortured there. This government wants to stay in power for a long time by carrying out this torture and oppression throughout the country," BNP Secretary General added.

Fakhrul Islam said, "They have not only killed our Noore Alam and Abdur Rahim, but they have disappeared and murdered more than 600 of our leaders and activists in the last 15 years. Harassed more than 35 lakh activists with false cases."

"It will not be possible for them to stay in power anymore. Youth of the country has woken up. We believe, through the sacrifice of the youth, through their mass movement, they will liberate this country again," BNP leader added.

He also said, "According to the Export Promotion Bureau, exports from the country have been US$270.81 million in the last 7 years but according to the Bangladesh Bank the amount is $239.96 million."

"Where did the remaining $30.40 million go? Today the nation wants to know it. It is a big scam, a big picture of corruption," said Fakhrul Islam.











