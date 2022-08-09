Video
5 women receive Bangamata awards

Published : Tuesday, 9 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Staff Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually distributed "Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib Padak-2022" to five distinguished women for their outstanding contributions to various fields marking the 92nd birth anniversary of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the city on Monday. photo : pid

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually distributed "Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib Padak-2022" to five distinguished women for their outstanding contributions to various fields marking the 92nd birth anniversary of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the city on Monday. photo : pid

Marking the 92nd birth anniversary of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, better half of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday handed over Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib Padak-2022 to five distinguished women for their outstanding contributions to different fields.
The award recipients are - Syeda Zebunnesa Haque (Sylhet) in politics, lawmaker Selima Ahmed (Cumilla) in economics, Dhaka University former Pro-Vice Chancellor Nasreen Ahmad in education, Achhia Alam (Kishoreganj) in social service and valiant freedom fighter of Gopalganj district Ashalata Baidya (commander during the Liberation War) in Independence and Liberation War.
The award giving ceremony was held at Osmani Memorial Auditorium while the Prime Minister joined it virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.
State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira, on behalf of the PM, handed over the awards.
Each of the recipients got a medal made of 40gm of 18-carat gold, a cheque of Tk400,000 and a certificate of honour.
With the state minister in the chair, Women and Cultural Affairs Secretary Md Hasanuzzaman Kallol addressed the programme, while eminent writer Anwara Syed Haq delivered the keynote speech.
Jatiya Mahila Sangstha Chairman Begum Chemon Ara Tayab also spoke at the function.
On behalf of the Padak recipients, Syeda Zebunnesa Haque spoke at the ceremony expressing her feelings.
A documentary on the life and works of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Renu was also screened at the function.
The 92nd birth anniversary of Magamata Fazilatunnesa Mujib, beloved mother of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was observed across the country on Monday with befitting manner.
On August 8 in 1930, Bangamata was born at Tungipara village in Gopalganj.
She braced martyrdom along with Bangabandhu and other family members in a brutal attack by some aberrant army personnel on  August 15, 1975.ss


« PreviousNext »

