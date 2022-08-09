Video
Home Back Page

First batch of 53 migrant workers leave from KL after 4 years

Published : Tuesday, 9 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102
Staff Correspondent

After around four years of suspension, Malaysian government has finally opened their foreign workers market by receiving some 53 Bangladeshi migrants under the new arrangement in accordance with the agreement signed between the two countries on December 19 last year.
According to the Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training (BMET), a flight of Air Asia was supposed to leave Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at around 11:40pm on Monday carrying the 53 migrants with overseas employment to the South Asian country.
The BMET officials said that the regulatory authority of the manpower sector has already cleared permits for some 800 Bangladeshi jobseekers to the country. The permits were given to those agencies which are allegedly involved with the 25 Bangladeshi Recruiting Agencies (BRAs) syndicate.
The 53 migrants, who were supposed to leave the country at Monday night, were permitted under the Cathersis International of Ruhul Amin Swapan, the key player of the 25 BRAs syndicate. They were employed with factory jobs with the wages of 1,500 Malaysian Ringgit, according to BMET sources.


