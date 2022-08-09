Video
Kasatkina breaks into top 10 as Swiatek dominates WTA rankings

Published : Tuesday, 9 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

PARIS, AUG 8: Daria Kasatkina was rewarded for her victory in San Jose at the weekend with a return to the top 10 for the first time since 2019, when the WTA rankings were released on Monday.
The Russian, who climbed three places to ninth, beat Shelby Rogers in three sets on Sunday to claim her fifth WTA title on the hard courts in California.
It is her highest-ever ranking and marks her first showing in the top 10 since January 14, 2019 after which she slipped to number 75 in October 2020, a period affected badly by the coronavirus.
Iga Swiatek retains the number one spot with almost twice as many points as number two Anett Kontaveit. Paula Badosa leapfrogs Maria Sakkari into third.
American Danielle Collins fell eight places to 17th position while Liudmila Samsonova, who beat Kaia Kanepi in the women's final at the Washington Open at the weekend, climbed 18 places to number 42.    -AFP


