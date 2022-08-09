Women's team beat Iraq, Men's team lost to Iceland

Bangladesh Women's team beat Iraq by 3.5-05 points in the 9th round Women's Division matches of the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad being held at Mahabalipuram in Chennai, India on Sunday night.

In the 9th round matches of Women's category, Woman International Master Sharmin Sultana Shirin (rating-1995), Woman FIDE Master Noshin Anjum (rating-2027) and Woman FIDE Master Nazrana Khan Eva (Rating-1829) of Bangladesh beat Al-Fayyadh Zainab Asif Abdulah (rating-1149), Sara Masood Abdullah (rating-1677) and Tiba Mahdi Attiyah (Rating-1759) of Iraq respectively.

In the other 9th round match, Woman Candidate Master Jannatul Ferdous (rating-1815) of Bangladesh drew with Woman FIDE Master A-Ali Sali Abbas Abdulzahra (Rating-1864) of Iraq. -UNB











