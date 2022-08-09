Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 9 August, 2022, 1:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

India spinners sweep away 'not good enough' West Indies

Published : Tuesday, 9 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

LAUDERHILL, AUG 8: Rampant India toyed with an outclassed and deflated West Indies in completing an 88-run victory in the final T20 International of a five-match series at the Broward County Stadium in Florida on Sunday.
Shreyas Iyer's 64 at the top of the order in a rejigged Indian batting order led his team's charge to a total of 188 for seven batting first.
The Caribbean players' noted vulnerability to spin was then exposed by the trio of Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel as they crashed to 100 all out off 15.4 overs to surrender the series 4-1.
Bishnoi led the rout with four for 16 while Yadav and Patel claimed three wickets each.
It marks the first occasion in T20 Internationals, since the first was played in 2005, that all ten wickets in an innings were taken by spinners.
India's utter dominance contrasted sharply with a confused West Indian batting effort which started with former captain Jason Holder being pushed mystifyingly to the top of the order.
It ended with an abject capitulation as the last six wickets tumbled for 17 runs.
It only served to magnify the excellence of Shimron Hetmyer's commanding 56 which came off 35 balls and was highlighted by five fours and four sixes.
Patel, whose powerful late-order hitting was also important in both the T20I matches and preceding One-Day International series - which India swept 3-0 - took the man of the match award by setting the West Indies immediately on the back foot with the first three wickets.
"My plan was to vary my pace and take advantage of the wickets here, which were similar to the Caribbean in being slow and offering a lot of assistance," said the all-rounder.
"It really doesn't matter how people classify me as a batting or bowling all-rounder, once I contribute."
Left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh, who took seven wickets in series, was named man of the series.
For West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran, whose team has now lost ten of their last 11 white ball matches, this was another chastening experience.
"We just weren't good enough. India came out aggressively but as batters we didn't learn," was his blunt summation of the crushing loss.
India now head off to Zimbabwe for three ODIs in the middle of the month ahead of a hectic home schedule in the countdown to the World T20 in Australia in October.
The West Indies stay in T20I mode for three matches against New Zealand in Jamaica starting on Wednesday followed by three ODIs against the Black Caps in Barbados a week later.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Brazil great Zagallo discharged from hospital
Medvedev retains top spot as Washington winner Kyrgios climbs to 37
Commonwealth Gold is Delicious for rising England boxing star
Kasatkina breaks into top 10 as Swiatek dominates WTA rankings
Former Man Utd star Giggs goes on trial for assault
Haaland double gives ManC dream start, Man Utd beaten by Brighton
Kyrgios beats Nishioka for first ATP title in three years
Women's team beat Iraq, Men's team lost to Iceland


Latest News
Production at Barapukuria Coal Mine resumes
Transit: Indian ship arrives at Mongla port for trial run
Shakib may make mistake, we're trying to fix it: Jalal
Top Pakistan Taliban leader killed in Afghanistan roadside attack
Dhaka condemns attack on civilians in Gaza, Al Aqsa Mosque
Fuel price soared up due to global crisis: Hasan
Motorcyclist sets his bike on fire in Rajshahi
BNP announces two-day programme to protest fuel price hike
Ukraine court jails Russian soldier for firing tank at apartment block
Child killed being hit by train in city
Most Read News
Fuel price raise linked to long-term energy security
Gustavo Petro sworn in as Colombia's 1st leftist president
RAB seizes 1.90 lakh yaba pills from a truck's fuel tank
UN chief: Any attack on a nuclear plant 'suicidal'
Woman police officers: Our pride
Police break up Muslim gathering in Kashmir, dozens detained
Shiite Muslims take part in a Muharram procession
93rd birth anniversary of Bangamata
Different student organisations stage sit-in programme
Bangamata's 92nd birth anniversary today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft