Sk Russel KC observes Bangamata's 92nd birth anniversary

The former Bangladesh Premier League champions Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra Ltd observed the 92nd birth anniversary of Bangamata Sheikh Fojilatunnesa Mujib at Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra Club Complex in Bashundhara Residential Area, Dhaka on Monday.

Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, better half of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and mother of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was born at Tungipara village in Gopalganj on this day in 1930. The day started with the quran khani, followed by a special monajat and dua mahfil after zuhr prayer. Earlier, the club arranged a feeding program for around 5,000 orphans and poor people.









