Archery team leaves for Türkiye today



Bangladesh Archery team and officials posses for photograph.

The Bangladesh's archery disciplines of the games will begin from August 15.

Bangladesh archery team: Ruman Sana, Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel, Sagor Islam (recurve men's), Diya Siddique, Nasrin Akter and Beauty Roy (recurve women's), Mithu Rahman, Mohammad Ashikuzzaman and Sohel Rana (compound men's) and Shamoly Roy, Puspita Jaman and Roksona Akter (compound women's).

Officials: Sohel Akram (team manager), Martin Frederick (head coach) and Mohammad Hasan (assistant coach). -BSS











