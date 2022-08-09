Unofficial Test between Bangladesh A, West Indies A ends in draw

The first unofficial Test between Bangladesh A and West Indies A ended in a draw in Gros Islet near the northern tip of Saint Lucia Sunday.

Bangladesh batted first in the match and scored 167 in their first innings.

Bangladesh A captain Mohammad Mithun (50) was the highest run scorer for his team. But the openers, Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Shadman Islam failed to impress with the bat.

West Indies A's Marquino Mindley bagged five wickets.

In their first innings, West Indies scored 265-5 in 98 overs. Opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul scored the highest 49 and captain Joshua Da Silva 43.

For Bangladesh, Khaled Ahmed took two wickets.

There was no play on day four due to inclement weather. Eventually, the match ended in a draw.

The second four-day match will begin on August 10 at the same venue.After the two-match unofficial Test series, both the teams will lock horns in three ODIs, starting on August 16. The last two matches will be played on August 18 and 20. -UNB







