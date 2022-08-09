Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 9 August, 2022, 1:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Unofficial Test between Bangladesh A, West Indies A ends in draw

Published : Tuesday, 9 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109

The first unofficial Test between Bangladesh A and West Indies A ended in a draw in Gros Islet near the northern tip of Saint Lucia Sunday.
Bangladesh batted first in the match and scored 167 in their first innings.
Bangladesh A captain Mohammad Mithun (50) was the highest run scorer for his team. But the openers, Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Shadman Islam failed to impress with the bat.
West Indies A's Marquino Mindley bagged five wickets.
In their first innings, West Indies scored 265-5 in 98 overs. Opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul scored the highest 49 and captain Joshua Da Silva 43.
For Bangladesh, Khaled Ahmed took two wickets.            
There was no play on day four due to inclement weather. Eventually, the match ended in a draw.
The second four-day match will begin on August 10 at the same venue.After the two-match unofficial Test series, both the teams will lock horns in three ODIs, starting on August 16. The last two matches will be played on August 18 and 20.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Brazil great Zagallo discharged from hospital
Medvedev retains top spot as Washington winner Kyrgios climbs to 37
Commonwealth Gold is Delicious for rising England boxing star
Kasatkina breaks into top 10 as Swiatek dominates WTA rankings
Former Man Utd star Giggs goes on trial for assault
Haaland double gives ManC dream start, Man Utd beaten by Brighton
Kyrgios beats Nishioka for first ATP title in three years
Women's team beat Iraq, Men's team lost to Iceland


Latest News
Production at Barapukuria Coal Mine resumes
Transit: Indian ship arrives at Mongla port for trial run
Shakib may make mistake, we're trying to fix it: Jalal
Top Pakistan Taliban leader killed in Afghanistan roadside attack
Dhaka condemns attack on civilians in Gaza, Al Aqsa Mosque
Fuel price soared up due to global crisis: Hasan
Motorcyclist sets his bike on fire in Rajshahi
BNP announces two-day programme to protest fuel price hike
Ukraine court jails Russian soldier for firing tank at apartment block
Child killed being hit by train in city
Most Read News
Fuel price raise linked to long-term energy security
Gustavo Petro sworn in as Colombia's 1st leftist president
RAB seizes 1.90 lakh yaba pills from a truck's fuel tank
UN chief: Any attack on a nuclear plant 'suicidal'
Woman police officers: Our pride
Police break up Muslim gathering in Kashmir, dozens detained
Shiite Muslims take part in a Muharram procession
93rd birth anniversary of Bangamata
Different student organisations stage sit-in programme
Bangamata's 92nd birth anniversary today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft