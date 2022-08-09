

BCB show 'zero-tolerance' to Shakib's agreement with betting site

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) also didn't take Shakib's such involvement positively and show-caused him. The parent organization of country's cricket clarified that they are not willing to compromise on the issue since involving with betting organization is illegal in the country's legal system and social values.

"Whatever it is, we show 'zero-tolerance' to such betting," BCB's Cricket Ops Chairman Jalal Younus told journalists at Mirpur on Monday. "It is seen that he signed an agreement with such a company".

"He was informed that we are not in a position to permit his agreement with a betting company. We also clued-up Shakib that being our player, he'll realize it," he added.

The BCB official believes no player in the country will involve with a betting company deliberately. So, Shakib might be done it unconsciously or unintentionally. He said, "No one wants to get involve with contradictory anything like this. He may be involved unconsciously or consciously or even it can be done by mistake. We are trying to solve it and hope to resolute it soon".

Besides, the Bangladesh squad for forthcoming Asia Cup was supposed to announce on Sunday last and Shakib is the best likely name for captaincy of the Bangladesh T20i squad as the BCB is no more interested to keep Mahmudullah as T20 skipper. Younus informed that the sudden controversial issue prolongs the announcement of the squad.

"It's of course, an issue. We are in touch with him about captaincy. But before that the issue arisen, need to be solved," he clarified.

If Shakib comes out of the agreement with the betwinner, he might count a lump sum amount losses. Will the BCB compensate Shakib? "We didn't think this way and Shakib also doesn't approach anything about it," replied Younus. "Let's solve the issue first".











