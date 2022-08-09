Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 9 August, 2022, 1:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

73 die in Karnataka due to flood and rain-related incidents

Published : Tuesday, 9 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

BENGALURU, Aug 8: As many as 73 people lost their lives while 7,386 people have taken shelter in 75 relief camps in Karnataka due to floods and rain-related incidents during the ongoing monsoon, state Revenue Minister R Ashoka said on Monday.
The minister said 161 villages in 14 districts were badly hit by the heavy rains and floods affected 21,727 people in recent days.
"As many as 73 people lost their lives, which comprises 15 deaths due to lightning, five due to tree collapse, 19 due to house collapse, 24 swept away in rivers, nine due to landslide and one due to electrocution. These incidents happened from June 1 to August 7," the minister said at a press conference.
As many as 8,197 people were shifted to safety, Ashoka said, adding, 75 relief camps have been opened where 7,386 people have taken shelter.
The minister said 666 houses have been completely damaged while 2,949 were severely damaged and 17,750 houses were partially damaged. Agriculture crops in 1,29,087 hectares and horticulture crops in 7,942 hectares were damaged, the minister said.
He also said the rains this year damaged 11,768 km of road, 1,152 bridges and culverts, 122 primary health centres, 2,249 anganwadi centres and 95 irrigation lakes.
"We have directed the deputy commissioners to intensify the relief work. The districts have a fund of ? 857 crore (to take up relief works)," Ashoka said.
The minister said  5 lakh INR is given as compensation to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in flood-related incidents, which includes INR 4 lakh from the National Disaster Response Fund.    -PTI



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
73 die in Karnataka due to flood and rain-related incidents
Ukraine calls for demilitarised zone around nuclear plant hit by shelling
Russia will achieve its aims in Ukraine: Medvedev
US Senate adopts sweeping climate and health plan, in major victory for Biden
India launches its first SSLV-D1 rocket
FT says Western govts are alarmed over Turkey's deepening ties with Russia
Joe Biden's cornerstone climate and health bill
Shiite Muslims take part in a Muharram procession


Latest News
Production at Barapukuria Coal Mine resumes
Transit: Indian ship arrives at Mongla port for trial run
Shakib may make mistake, we're trying to fix it: Jalal
Top Pakistan Taliban leader killed in Afghanistan roadside attack
Dhaka condemns attack on civilians in Gaza, Al Aqsa Mosque
Fuel price soared up due to global crisis: Hasan
Motorcyclist sets his bike on fire in Rajshahi
BNP announces two-day programme to protest fuel price hike
Ukraine court jails Russian soldier for firing tank at apartment block
Child killed being hit by train in city
Most Read News
Fuel price raise linked to long-term energy security
Gustavo Petro sworn in as Colombia's 1st leftist president
RAB seizes 1.90 lakh yaba pills from a truck's fuel tank
UN chief: Any attack on a nuclear plant 'suicidal'
Woman police officers: Our pride
Police break up Muslim gathering in Kashmir, dozens detained
Shiite Muslims take part in a Muharram procession
93rd birth anniversary of Bangamata
Different student organisations stage sit-in programme
Bangamata's 92nd birth anniversary today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft