Eight people found dead in six districts

Eight people including two women and two minor children have been found dead in separate incidents in six districts- Natore, Barishal, Bhola, Moulvibazar, Dinajpur and Sherpur, in five days.

NATORE: Three people including a minor boy were found dead in separate incidents in Gurudaspur and Singra upazilas of the district in four days.

The body of a man, who went missing in the Atrai River in Gurudaspur Upazila on Friday, was recovered on Saturday.

Deceased Iman Ali, 50, son of late Khayer Molla, was a resident of Chanchkoir Shahpara Moholla under Gurudaspur Municipality.

Local sources said Iman Ali was swimming in the river to cross it to reach his father-in-law's house in Kalakandar area under Biaghat Union in the upazila at around 2pm on Friday.

At one stage, he went missing in the river.

On information, a team of divers from Rajshahi rushed in and conducted a rescue operation, but could not be able to find him till 8pm.

Later on, the team again started a search for Iman Ali from 8am on Saturday.

At around 11am, the body of the man was found floating in the river, and the divers recovered it.

Gurudaspur Upazila Fire Service Civil Defence Station Officer Shahidul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the body was handed over to the deceased's family members.

On the other hand, the bodies of an elderly man and his grandson were recovered from a beel in Singra Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased were identified as Jamir Sheikh, 70, a resident of Chowgrame Village in the upazila, and his grandson Pappu Hossain, a sixth grader of Chowgrame High School.

Police and local sources said Jamir Sheikh and his grandson Pappu went to catch fish in a beel in the area in the afternoon, but did not return.

Later on, locals found their bodies floating in the beel at around 10pm.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and handed those over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was filed from them.

The deceased's family members said they might have killed by lightning strike.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Singra Police Station (PS) Noor-e-Alam Siddiqee confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: Police recovered the body of a woman from a canal in Muladi Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 30, could not be known immediately.

Muladi PS OC SM Maksudur Rahman said locals spotted the body of the woman floating in Purba Hosnabad Canal under Gachhua Union of the upazila and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore several injury marks on its head, nose and neck.

Police suspect that the woman might have been murdered a day earlier.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased, the OC added.

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA: The body of a minor boy, who went missing in a canal after falling from a bamboo pathway in Char Fasson Upazila of the district, was recovered on Thursday noon.

The deceased was identified as Yasin, 6, son of Md Jamal Uddin of Ward No. 1 area under Jahanpur Union in the upazila. He was a first grader at Omrabaj Adarsha Government Primary School.

Local sources said Yasin along with friend Nishad fell in the Morakkhali Canal from a bamboo pathway in Jahanpur Union on Wednesday noon, and went missing there.

The body of Nishad was recovered, but Yasin had been missing.

Later on, a team of divers of Char Fasson Fire Service Station recovered the body of Yasin from the canal in Omrabaj area at around 12:30pm on Thursday.

Char Fasson Fire Service Station Officer Asaduzzaman confirmed the incident.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: Police recovered the body of an elderly man from the Laghata Chhara in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Mannan, 67, son of Moqbul Mia, a resident of Sreerampur area under Patanushar Union in the upazila.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Abdul Mannan went to catch fish in the Laghata Chhara on Tuesday night. He had been missing since then.

Later on, locals spotted his body on Wednesday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 11:30am and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy.

Police and the deceased's family members said Abdul Mannan might have died of heart failure.

Sub-Inspector of Shamshernagar Police Outpost Abdur Rahman Gazi confirmed the incident.

CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR: Police recovered the body of an apprentice lawyer from a road in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Abu Bakkar Siddiquee alias Sumon, 42, son of late Ataul Mawla Quaderi, a resident of No. 4 New Town area under Kotwali PS in the district town.

Police sources said locals spotted the body of Sumon lying on a road in Adivasi Para of Krishnapur Village under Auliapukur Union in the upazila at around 8:15pm and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Chirirbandar PS OC Bazlur Rashid confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind his death would be known after getting autopsy report.

However, necessary steps will be taken in this connection, the OC added.

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife from her husband's house in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Achhia Begum, 22, wife of Abu Hanif, a resident of Uttar Polashikura Village under Poragaon Union in the upazila. She was the daughter of Abu Bakkar of Batkuchi Village.

Police and local sources said Achhia Begum got married with carpenter Abu Hanif, son of Alal Uddin, about three years back.

However, an altercation took place in between Achhia and her mother-in-law Joyphul Begum on Monday night.

Following this, Abu Hanif slapped his wife.

Later on, the body of Achhia was found hanging from the ceiling of a room in the house at 11am on Tuesday.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sherpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's mother Habitan Begum alleged that her daughter might have been murdered by Hanif and his family members in planned way.

However, the law enforcers arrested Abu Hanif and his parents for questioning in this regard.

Nalitabari PS OC (Investigation) Md Abdul Latif Mia confirmed the incident, adding that a case was filed in this connection.