List of homeless people finalised in Pirojpur

PIROJPUR, Aug 8: The list of destitute people has been made final in order to declare Sadar Upazila free of homeless and landless people.

The final list of beneficiaries was made at a taskforce committee meeting on Sunday morning. The meeting was organized by the Sadar Upazila administration at the Shaheed Omar Faruque auditorium in the district town.

On the occasion of the Mujib Barsha, the decision has been undertaken.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Morium Jahan who chaired the meeting, said, "To eliminate landless and homeless people in the upazila, we are working hard. We have finalised the list of homeless and landless people."

She added, in first phase, houses were distributed to 85 land-homeless people, followed by 300 in the second phase, and 327 in the third phase; and in the fourth or last phase, 260 landless people will get houses.

At the meeting, among others, Assistant Commissioner (land) Farjana Akter, and Project Implementation Officer Md Amirul Islam were present.












