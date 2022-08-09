3 minors among five drown

Five people including three minor children and a speech-impaired man drowned in separate incidents in four districts- Panchagarh, Chattogram, Rangamati and Chapainawabganj, recently.

PANCHAGARH: Two minor children drowned in a pond in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.

The deceased were identified as Rashed,11, son of Abu Taleb and his cousin Anis, 9, son of Rahmat Ali, residents of Khasmahal area under Satmera Union in the upazila.

Union Chairman Robiul Islam Robi said they fell into a pond next to their house while they were playing on its bank.

Locals spotted them floating on water and took them to Panchagarh Modern Sadar Hospital where the on-duty doctors declared the duo dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Panchagarh Sadar Police Station Abdul Latif Miah confirmed the matter.

CHATTOGRAM: A minor child drowned in a pond in Boalkhali Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Abrar Hossain, 3, son of Md Sumon, a resident of Fakirakhali Bazar area of the upazila.

It was learnt that Abrar fell down into a pond next to his house while playing near its bank.

Later on, locals recovered his body from the pond.

RANGAMATI: A young man drowned in the Kaptai Lake in the district on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Rubayet Islam, 26, hailed from Pahartali area of Chattogram City.

It was learnt that Rubayet drowned in the lake while he was taking a bath in it along with his friends at around 2:30 pm.

On information, members of Rangamati Fire Service and Civil Defence Station rushed in, and recovered his body from the lake.

Rangamati Fire Service Station Officer Billal Hossain confirmed the incident.

GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A speech-impaired man drowned in a water body in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Nazrul, 62, son of late Harun, a resident of Rajarampur Village under Gomastapur Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a temporary embankment was built in the Hazardighi Beel due to the under construction work of sluice gate implemented by Water Development Board.

Following this, hundred acres of Aman paddy land were waterlogged.

Nazrul Islam was trying to remove the temporary embankment at around 10am on Friday.

At that time, he drowned due to the stream.

Later on, locals recovered his body from the beel.









