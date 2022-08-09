92nd birth anniversary of Bangamata observed in districts



Khulna University VC Prof Dr Mahmud Hossain placing a floral wreath at the portrait of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib at Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Hall of the University on Monday.

To mark the day, Awami League (AL) and its front organizations organized different programmes. Wreaths were placed at the portrait of Bangamata, and food items were distributed among the poor people and orphans. Special Munajat was offered, and Doa Mahfil was also held in mosques and other religious institutions.

KISHOREGANJ: Marking the day, district administration organized a discussion meeting in the conference room of Collectorate Building.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Shamim Alam attended the meeting as the chief guest.

Additional DC (General) Mohammad Golam Mustafa presided over it.

Among others, Civil Surgeon Dr. Saiful Islam, Zila Parishad Administrator Md Zillur Rahman, Government Pleader Bijoy Shankor Roy, District AL General Secretary (GS) Advocate M.A. Afzol, Additional Superintendent of Police (Admin) Mostak Sarker, District Woman Affairs Department's Deputy Director Mamun Or Rashid, and District Mahila AL's President Former MP Dilara Begum Asam, and GS Bilkis Begum were present at the meeting.

District AL, District Mahila AL, and other organizations also arranged another discussion meeting and Doa Mahfil in the District AL office.

It was addressed, among others, by District AL's Acting President Md Zillur Rahman, GS Advocate M.A. Afzol, Joint GS Advocate Abu Sayeed Imam, Forest and Environment Secretary Enayet Karim Omi, Religious Affairs Secretary A.K.M Shamsul Islam Khan Masum, District Mahila AL's GS Bilkis Begum, District Chhatra League's President Anwar Hossain Mollah Sumon, and GS Foyez Oman Khan spoke.

KHULNA: To mark the day, leaders and workers of the city and district units AL held a discussion meeting at its office highlighting the life and works of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib paying glowing tributes to her.

They also placed floral wreaths on the portrait of Bangamata Fazilatunnesa Mujib in front of the party office.

AL City Unit President and Mayor of Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Talukder Abdul Khaleque, District Unit AL President and Administrator of Zila Parishad Sheikh Harun-ur-Rashid, City Unit AL GS MDA Babul Rana, District Unit GS Advocate Sujit Adhikary, were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Khaleque said Fazilatunnesa Mujib was not only the wife of Father of the Nation but also one of the pioneers of the Bangalee's struggle for freedom.

He said Bangamata had also played a significant role from behind the scene in Bangabandhu's historic 7th March speech.

District administration also held a discussion meeting titled "Mohioshi Bangamatar Chetona, Anonya Bangladesh's Prerona" in DC conference room with DC Moniruzzaman Talukder in the chair.

KCC Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque spoke as the chief guest while Commissioner of Khulna Division Zillur Rahman Chowdhury, Administrator of Khulna Zila Parishad Sheikh-Harun-ur-Rashid, and SP Md Mahbub Hossain addressed the meeting as special guests.

GS of City Unit AL MDA Babul Rana, Khulna Press Club President S M Nazrul Islam, local unit Chairman of Jatiya Mahila Sangstha Runu Iqbal Bither and Freedom Fighter Professor Alamgir Kabir also spoke.

Deputy Director of Department of Women Affairs Hasna Hena delivered the welcome speech.

Later the chief guest distributed swing machines and financial aid among 95 distressed women.

Khulna University also observed the 92nd birth anniversary of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, paying tribute to her.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Mahmud Hossain accompanied by Pro-VC Hosneara placed floral wreaths at the portrait of Bangamata Fazilatunnesa Mujib at Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Hall.

They also held a discussion meeting in the conference hall on the occasion.

Rajshahi University VC Professor Golam Sabbir Sattar placing a wreath at the Bangmata's portrait at Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnessa Hall of the university on Monday. photo: observer

Speakers at the discussion said, Bangamata provided inspiration and courage to Bangabandhu from behind in his political life.

Upazila AL president, GS and leaders of other associate bodies spoke at the discussion meeting.

Marking the 92th birth anniversary of Bangamata, a photo gallery was also opened by Professor Dr. Sayed Modasser Ali, Prime Minister's former health and family planning and social welfare affairs advisor, as the chief guest.

PIROJPUR: To mark the day the district administration placed wreaths at the portrait of Bangamata on the DC office premises in the town.

Later on, a discussion meeting was arranged in the DC office conference hall. It was attended virtually by Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim, MP, as the chief guest while DC Mohammed Jahedur Rahman was in the chair.

SP Md Saidur Rahman, PPM Seba, district AL President AKMA Awal and Additional DC (General) Monira Parvin were present as special guests.

District Juba League President Aktaruzzman Fulu, Poura AL President Sadullah Liton, District Shramik League President Majnu Talukder, and District Swechachasebak League President Russell Parvej Raja spoke at the discussion meeting.

Among others, government officials, teachers, journalists, freedom fighters, public representatives were present.

The Directorate of Woman Affairs distributed 50 sewing machines among distressed women. Tk 2,000 was sent to each woman through mobile banking from the Prime Minister's Office while Taka one Lakh 15 thousands were distributed in cheque among helpless women from the Directorate of Woman Affairs.

RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi University (RU) observed the 92nd birthday of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnessa Mujib on Monday.

RU Vice-Chancellor Professor Golam Sabbir Sattar placed a wreath at the Bangmata's portrait at Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnessa Hall in the morning.

VC said, there is a long history behind Sheikh Fazilatunnessa becoming Bangamata- a story of sacrifice.

In Bangabandhu's struggling life, besides maintaining his family and children, she always paid attention to leaders and workers of AL, and her relatives, he added.

Bangamata was generous in helping them. She was also an endless source of inspiration behind Sheikh Mujib's rise to be Bangabandhu.

Among others, Pro-VC Professor Md Sultan-ul-Islam, Treasurer Professor (Rtd.) Md Abayadur Rahman Pramanik, Public Relations Department Administrator Professor Pradeep Kumar Pandey, Proctor Professor Md Asabul Haque, Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnecha Hall's Principal Professor Sharmishtha Roy, and resident teachers were present.

RANGAMATI: To mark the day, the district administration organized a discussion meeting in the conference room of the DC office in the morning.

It was attended by Chairman of Food Ministry Affairs' Standing Committee of Jatiya Sangsad Dipankar Talukdar, MP, as the chief guest.

DC Md Mizanur Rahman presided over it.

Among others, SP Mir Modasser Hossain, ADC (Overall) Md Saiful Islam, ADC SM Ferdaus Islam, ADC (Education, ICT) Nasrin Sultana, Woman Affairs Officer Hosne Ara Begum, and representatives of different woman organisations as well as heads of different educational institutions, were present.

Later on, sewing machines were distributed among 16 self-reliant women.











