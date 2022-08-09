

Is social media increasing loneliness and egoism?



In the modern age, many people rely on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, YouTube, and Instagram to find and connect with others. While each has its advantages, sociologists and psychologists say, it's important to remember that social media can never truly replace people interacting with each other.



Various studies have shown that connecting or communicating through social media cannot help people reduce stress, stimulate happiness, lead healthier lives, and create more positive feelings in real-world personal or social interactions. Above all, it increases loneliness and egoism in people.



In this era of technological excellence, some apps have been designed to bring people closer, known as social media. There is no denying that a large number of people around the world keep in touch through social media in various ways. However, various studies have shown that maintaining communication through social media has positive and negative effects on individual and family life.



Social psychologists say social media creates feelings of loneliness and isolation among people, increasing mental health problems like anxiety and depression. Spending too much time on social media intensifies feelings of sadness, dissatisfaction, depression or loneliness among people, affecting individual, family and social life.



Researchers say that as it is a relatively new technology, there has been little research on the long-term consequences of social media use. However, studies that have already been done have found a strong link between excessive use of social media and depression, anxiety, loneliness, self-harm and even suicide or suicidal thoughts.



Researchers also say, on social media, especially on Facebook, individuals or groups post the ongoing events of their lives, especially any special event or incident - naturally, they or they expect a comment or response from the people associated with them. In this case, all the feedback can be positive or negative. In many cases, adverse reactions can create feelings of helplessness or insecurity in the individual. Similarly, it increases feelings of jealousy, envy and resentment in others.

Sociologists believe that social media is increasing the divide between the rich and the poor in an unequal society and profoundly affects individuals' mental states. A sense of pride is being created among a class of people in society based on social media.



The rich people are displaying their lifestyle on social media like foreign travel, good food, nice houses, expensive cars, good schooling for children, the luxury of leisure or entertainment, etc., are affecting the mental state of those who are left behind in society-creating a kind of hopelessness in them.



However, on the contrary,if someone reduces the use of social media, then the fear of missing out (FOMO) also works. People who use sites like Facebook or Instagram tend to feel that they might be missing out-a perception that can affect their self-esteem, increase anxiety, and drive them to use more social media.



A study bythe University of Pennsylvania found that frequent use of Facebook, Snapchat, and Instagram increases feelings of lonelinessrather than decreases. They also say that the more people prioritize social media interactions over personal relationships, the more they risk developing mental disorders such as anxiety and depression.



Research shows that around 10 percent of teenagers worldwide report being bullied on social media, and many other users are victims of offensive comments. Social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter can be hotspots for spreading harmful rumours, propaganda and abuse that can leave lasting emotional scars.



Research also suggests that endless selfiesandsharing all of a person's innermost thoughts on social media can create unhealthy self-centeredness and distance them from real-life connections. They may be entirely driven by social media usage and boost their ego.



Research in this regard is still insufficient in our country. So sociologists and psychologists are expected to conduct more research on this topic.

