

Fuel price hike, a global whirlwind



Fuel price hike and some facts



After the government had hinted that the price of fuel would increase for some time, it finally increased at an unexpected rate last night. This price increase is making the people of the country think again. On the one hand, as the price of all import-dependent products was increasing due to the increase in the dollar rate at a reckless pace for some time, the price of domestically produced products was also increasing. All in all, at the end of the month, the lives of fixed income earners and those dependent on daily income were in dire straits.



In this situation, the price of fuel oil is going to increase and due to this increase, the cost of living will increase a little more, it cannot be said that people were not mentally prepared for this. But there has never been such an increase in one leap. It is true that the price of crude oil was 80 dollars per barrel in the international market a few days before the Russia-Ukraine war last February.



Earlier, in November last year, the price of diesel and kerosene was increased by one step from Tk 65 to Tk 80. This time during Corona was very difficult for the government. Earlier, Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) earned around Tk 50000 crore in this sector in the last seven years due to the low price of fuel oil in the world market, but the government had to count Tk 23000 crore in losses in one year during the Corona period. This price increase in November last year was adjusted to the selling price of oil in the international market with the selling price of the country.



Normally whenever the price of fuel is increased, there is uproar about it, and this time the situation is completely different. This is because there has never been such a price hike in the past. The price of diesel and kerosene has increased by Rs 80 to Rs 114. In this case, the rate of increase is about 42 percent, and the price of petrol and octane has increased from Tk 86 and Tk 89 to Tk 130 and Tk 135 respectively. In this case, this increase is more than 50 percent.



'The government has given Taka 53,000 crore or six billion dollars subsidy to energy and power sectors in last year. The neighbouring countries didn't give such subsidy and the prices of energy have increased many days ago. The prices of fuel were higher than us. The price of diesel is Taka 114 and price of octane is Taka 134 to Taka 135 in India from many days ago.



A lot of fuel was being smuggled through border due to low price in our country, the price of fuel in Bangladesh was Taka 114 per litter while it (price) was Taka 114 in Kolkata and Taka 112 in all over India, Taka 118 in China, Taka 123 in United of Emirates, Taka 127.82 in Nepal, Taka 138.24 in Indonesia, Taka 189.78 in Singapore and Taka 260.75 in Hong Kong. And the prices of fuel are lower than many other neighbouring countries and equal to India.

The rise in oil prices will undoubtedly have many negative effects on people's lives. Since we are not out of the recession that is going on in the global economy, it can be assumed that if this recession is removed, our economy will also speed up. But this time is difficult to pass. The government has sought a loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to make it somewhat bearable.



The IMF pressures each country's government to coordinate subsidies in various sectors as a precondition for granting these loans. In this case, we have also been asked to know the subsidy amount of various sectors and we have been urged to reduce this subsidy amount. How strategic the government is in providing more money to the country's economy at the moment and dealing with efficiency and constraints in the financial sectors is an important issue.



The price of oil has increased, while the price of water and gas has also been increased. It is known that the price of electricity will increase soon. People will suffer, but the government has also recently taken various initiatives to cut costs. We need everyone's cooperation to fight this crisis. It is not that this price increase has happened only in Bangladesh.



However, as in many countries of the world, even in our neighboring countries India, Afghanistan, the price of fuel oil is constantly adjusted in the daily pricing method, if it is possible to do this in our case, then the customers will not have to suffer from such a jump in the price increase, and the government will not have to bear the burden of huge losses.

The writer is a teacher

















