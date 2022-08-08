Video
Home Front Page

BD starts making Covid testing kits

Each unit to cost only Tk 250

Published : Monday, 8 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 207
Staff Correspondent  

Bangladesh Council of Science and Industrial Research (BCSIR) has developed an affordable coronavirus detection kit. This is the first time that a domestic organization has developed an RTPCR kit to detect Covid-19.
BCSIR has announced the information in a press conference at the institution's auditorium at ScienceLab in the capital on Sunday.
With this newly developed kit, coronavirus can be detected at a nominal cost. The price of the kit will be tk 250 when it comes to the market. Initial presence of coronavirus can be detected within 4-5 hours with this indigenous kit.
Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) has approved the production of this kit. Besides, Bangladesh Medical Research Council (BMRC) has given ethical clearance for the kit.
According to BCSIR, the kits currently being used by the government are very costly. In this case, each coronavirus test costs approximately Tk 3,000-5,000. About 13,158,764 samples have been tested in the country so far and this large number of identification kits has to be imported entirely which is having some negative impact on the country's economy.
The kit has been developed in collaboration with Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) and Dhaka University under the leadership of BCSIR for coronavirus patients which is a simple and cost effective method. This kit is more effective than other imported kits. It can detect even the smallest number of viruses. As a result, the presence of the virus will be known before the symptoms of the disease appear.


« PreviousNext »

