Mishu, Jisan active in reorganising gang after getting bail

Two notorious criminals, Sharful Hasan alias Mishu Hassan and Masudul Islam alias Jisan are reorganising their gang after getting bail, according to sources. The Rapid Action Battalion arrested a ringleader of an organised gang and one of his accomplices with firearms and huge stash of contraband items on August 3

last year.

RAB arrested them along with a large number of weapons, drugs and fake Indian currency. After the arrest, RAB said, Mishu and Jisan had formed a gang of 10 to 12 people in the elite area of Dhaka to conduct various illegal activities including drug trade in the name of organizing parties at night.

A firearm, six rounds of ammunition, 13,300 pieces of Yaba, an expensive Ferrari car, two laptops, several mobile phones, cheque books of various banks and ATM cards, passports of different countries and Rs 49,500 counterfeit Indian currency were seized during the raid.

The arrested are members of an organised Dhaka gang. There are about 10 to 12 members in their group.

Later, three separate cases were filed against Mishu under the Arms, Narcotics Control and Pornography Act. Two cases were filed against Jisan, one under the Special Power Act and another under the Pornography Act.

But Mishu and Jisan, against whom RAB has made so many complaints, got out on bail within four months of their arrest. After that, one ran away abroad and another remained in the country. Both are working hard to activate the members of their circle. They are also collecting new members as the identities of some old members of the gang, including Faria Mahbub Piyasa, have been leaked.

After investigation, it has been known that soon after being granted bail earlier this year, Jisan fled to a Middle East country while Sharful Hasan alias Choto Mishu remained in the country and is working to reactivate the drug and arms smuggling network.

Jisan is using his firm named Dairy Sun Agro. In the name of importing high-quality cows from abroad.

Meanwhile, sitting abroad, Jisan is supplying luxury cars to Bangladesh illegally. Mishu is selling those cars to influential people in the country.

It has also been alleged that a luxury Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka's Baridhara last month came to Bangladesh with the help of the Mishu-Jisan syndicate. In addition, fugitive Jisan is regularly organizing obscene parties in the name of DJ parties abroad. Mishu is tactfully luring the influential people of Bangladesh to participate in those parties filled with drugs and sex.

Arrested Sharful Hasan alias Mishu Hasan trades luxury cars in Bangladesh. He said during interrogation that he used to resort to irregularities and fraud while importing luxury cars. He himself used expensive cars.

Mishu owns five cars, including two personalised Range Rovers, an Aqua, a Volkswagen and a Ferrari.

There, Mishu built a global network with Bangladeshi-listed criminals. After that, he became rich in no time by dealing in 'Yaba' (methamphetamine), smuggling gold and diamonds and producing and smuggling counterfeit dollars. At that time, a firearm, 6 rounds of ammunition, 13,300 pieces of Yaba, a Ferrari car, lead tools, 2 laptops, mobile phones, check books and ATM cards of various banks, passports and fake Indian rupees were recovered from them. Later, Mishu confessed all his crimes in the statement given to RAB.













