Monday, 8 August, 2022, 10:24 AM
Advance Search
Refiners propose price hike of bottled edible oil by Tk 20 per litre   

Published : Monday, 8 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 207
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Banaspati Manufacturers Association has proposed to increase the price of bottled edible oil by Tk 20 per litre to adjust the price of dollars.
Sources said in a letter sent to the Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission (BTTC) on August 3, the price of soybean oil has been increased by Tk 20 per litre from Tk 185 to Tk 205. Besides, loose soybean oil has been proposed to be increased from Tk 166 to Tk 180 and five litre bottle to Tk 910 to Tk 960.
Leaders of the Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Banaspati Manufacturers Association said, "The price of the US dollar has increased significantly against the rupee. This has increased the import cost of edible oil. Therefore, according to the increased price of the dollar, the price of oil has been adjusted. On August 3 we sent the proposal. It will be reviewed and action will be taken."
In this regard, Meghna Group Senior AGM Taslim Shahriar said, "There is a review of oil prices every 15 days. We have asked to pay the dollar adjustment. The proposal was made to the Tariff Commission."
Mustafa Abid Khan, a former member of the Tariff Commission, said that earlier when the price of edible oil was adjusted, the dollar price was taken into consideration. As much as the price in the world market fell, the price in the country did not fall accordingly.
He said, now the proposal of Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Bonaspati Manufacturers Association can be reviewed. However, it should be kept in mind that people are under pressure due to the increase in the prices of daily commodities. The increase in fuel prices will increase the pressure.
The price was reduced by Tk 14 per litre last on July 21. However, the Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Banaspati Manufacturers Association now says that the import price of edible oil has increased due to the huge increase in the price of the US dollar against the Taka. Due to this price adjustment has been proposed. Shafiul Athar Taslim, Director of TK Group, a leading company in refining and marketing of edible oil, said, "We have made a new proposal as the cost of imports has increased. Now it is up to the government to consider. How much we have imported, how much the price of the dollar has fallen, what is the price in the world market - if the government thinks it should increase the price, then it will increase it. If there is an opportunity to reduce, it will be reduced."
As per rules, companies make proposals to the Tariff Commission to increase the price of edible oil. Then the commission reviews it. The price of oil is determined accordingly. Meghna Group, City Group, TK Group, S Alam Group, Bashundhara Group, Bangladesh Edible Oil Limited and some companies in the country after importing crude edible oil refine it and release it in the market. Some import soybean seeds to produce oil. According to the data of the Tariff Commission, the country has an annual demand of about 20 lakh tonnes of edible oil. Of this, about 18 lakh tonnes are imported.


Refiners propose price hike of bottled edible oil by Tk 20 per litre   
