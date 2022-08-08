Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 8 August, 2022, 10:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Fuel Price Hike Protest

15 students injured in police baton charge at Shahbagh

Published : Monday, 8 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 209
Staff Correspondent

A number of students under the banner of "Progressive Student Organisations" protesting against the government decision to hike fuel prices were injured after police charged batons to disperse them from in front of the National Museum at Shahbagh on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

A number of students under the banner of "Progressive Student Organisations" protesting against the government decision to hike fuel prices were injured after police charged batons to disperse them from in front of the National Museum at Shahbagh on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

At least 15 students who were protesting under the banner of "Progressive Student Organisations" against the government decision to hike fuel prices were injured after police charged batons during the protest in front of the National Museum at Shahbagh on Sunday night.
Of the injured students, at least three were admitted to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) after the clash, according to DMCH sources.
According to the witnesses, a number of students who earlier participated in the Safe Road Movement started a protest against the government decision to hike fuel prices at Shahbagh in Dhaka.
They continued the protest bringing out a procession at around 6:00pm on Sunday.
Police initially tried to stop the procession, but got into a scuffle and chase-counter chase with the pickets. At one stage, police started charging batons on the students and dispersed them.
While talking to media, a student claimed that police personnel in uniform and plainclothes
pushed, scolded them and charged them with batons while they were trying to bring out a procession.
"At least 15 students have been injured and three of them were admitted to DMCH as police charged batons mercilessly," the student added.
He also claimed, "We were protesting the decision of fuel price hike peacefully by bringing out a procession at around 4pm. Later in the evening when some other leftist student organizations joined us, police barred us not to bring any procession."
Officials of Shahbagh Police Station refused to comment over the incident immediately.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
$300m WB credit to help BD boost Covid -19 response, recovery effort
BD starts making Covid testing kits
Mishu, Jisan active in reorganising gang after getting bail
Plan for rotating day-off for industrial belts
Refiners propose price hike of bottled edible oil by Tk 20 per litre   
15 students injured in police baton charge at Shahbagh
Hell break loose on public as most transport go off city roads
Road safety body advices fall on deaf ear


Latest News
Gustavo Petro sworn in as Colombia's 1st leftist president
Oil slides amid recession fears, slow recovery in China imports
Govt forced to increase fuel price to keep economy stable: Razzak
Bangladesh to return to its normal pace soon: Tipu
Israel agrees proposed Gaza truce
Several firefighters missing after blaze in Cuban oil facility
Factories to remain closed for one day in week: Nasrul
WB to provide $300m to strengthen local urban institutions
Westerners have put us into the danger: PM’s Energy Advisor
Bangladesh suffer ODI series defeat to Zimbabwe after 9 years
Most Read News
Ukraine condemns Russian 'terror' after damage to nuclear plant
Chinese foreign minister's Bangladesh visit: Context and contingencies
24 dead in spiralling Gaza violence
Jafrin receives Business Leadership Awards from Shilpa Shetty
Turkey to pay for Russian gas in rubles: Erdogan
Smoke billows from an Israeli air strike in Gaza City
Soaring fuel price and automobile industry
Israeli airstrikes kill 31 Palestinians including 6 children in Gaza
Fuel price hike throws people into whirlwind
Little Boy, Fat Man still haunt world with horror
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft