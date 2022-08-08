15 students injured in police baton charge at Shahbagh



A number of students under the banner of "Progressive Student Organisations" protesting against the government decision to hike fuel prices were injured after police charged batons to disperse them from in front of the National Museum at Shahbagh on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Of the injured students, at least three were admitted to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) after the clash, according to DMCH sources.

According to the witnesses, a number of students who earlier participated in the Safe Road Movement started a protest against the government decision to hike fuel prices at Shahbagh in Dhaka.

They continued the protest bringing out a procession at around 6:00pm on Sunday.

Police initially tried to stop the procession, but got into a scuffle and chase-counter chase with the pickets. At one stage, police started charging batons on the students and dispersed them.

While talking to media, a student claimed that police personnel in uniform and plainclothes

pushed, scolded them and charged them with batons while they were trying to bring out a procession.

"At least 15 students have been injured and three of them were admitted to DMCH as police charged batons mercilessly," the student added.

He also claimed, "We were protesting the decision of fuel price hike peacefully by bringing out a procession at around 4pm. Later in the evening when some other leftist student organizations joined us, police barred us not to bring any procession."

Officials of Shahbagh Police Station refused to comment over the incident immediately.











