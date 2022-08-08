Hell break loose on public as most transport go off city roads

Commuters in the capital faced an acute public transport crisis on Sunday following the government announcement of transport fare increase to adjust to the hiked price of fuel oil that has been made effective from Sunday morning.

A large number of buses were reportedly charging more than the government fixed fare in different routes of the city.

Exchange of hot words

between passengers and transport workers were seen in almost every mode of transport, including buses, centring the overcharging. Most passengers expressed their anger at the flouting of the government directives by the bus owners and employees.

Visiting different parts of the capital including Mohammadpur, Dhanmondi, Mirpur Road, Science Laboratory, Mouchak, Malibagh, Rampura, Link Road, Moghbazar, Bangla Motor and Gulistan, it was seen that people had to wait for a long period of time than usual for public transport on a working day. Buses were seen full of passengers, but people had to jostle to board on a bus throughout the day.

At the same time, people had to argue with the transport workers over the increase fare as the bus supervisors were demanding additional fare over the government fixed rates.

Sumon Hawlader, travelling in a bus of Gabtali Minibus Company, popularly known as route No 8 bus, told the Daily Observer, "According to the government order the minimum bus fare is Tk 8 or Tk 10 like before. But, the supervisor was demanding Tk15 for travelling from Banglamotor to Paltan Square and forcing all passengers for extra fare violating the government rate."

Shajahan Kabir boarded on a bus from Mohammadpur to go to Bata Signal of Elephant Road. He was forced to pay Tk15 for the distance but it was Tk10 according to the fixed rate.

He said, "After the fuel price increase the transport workers have been more desperate and unruly. They are forcing people to pay Tk 15 in the place of Tk 10 and Tk 30 in the place of Tk 20."

"The public have become victims of transport workers and owners and the government decision of fuel price hike," Shajahan Kabir added. This correspondent boarded a bus on the Chittagong Road to Gulistan route and was forced to pay Tk 5 more than the new fixed fare.

Sajjad Hossain, working in a private company, said, "The buses are charging extra fare due to the increase in the price of oil. They are charging Tk 30 for the distance between Matuail to Gulistan. But, earlier it was Tk 20."

"We common people are suffering. How much longer will this go on? How much do I get paid? But the cost is constantly increasing. Salary is not increasing like that," he added. Bikalpa Paribahan buses going from Gulistan to Mirpur were also seen charging Tk 5 more from every passenger. Their buses were also seen less on the road than other times.

The government issued a gazette notification on Sunday raising the fares of diesel-run buses and minibuses following a record price hike of fuel in the country.

As per the order of President Md Abdul Hamid, Deputy Secretary of Road Transport and Highways Division Md Monirul Alam signed the notification in this regard.

The authorities increased the bus fares by 16 per cent in Dhaka and Chattogram cities and 22 per cent on long routes.

Meanwhile, the government has increased the price of fuel oil at the consumer level from Tk 34 to Tk 46 per litre last night. The new prices have been effective from Friday midnight.

According to the notification, the price of diesel has increased by Tk 34, petrol by Tk 44 and octane by Tk 46 per litre. According to the notification, the price of diesel and kerosene is Tk 114, octane Tk 135 and petrol Tk 130 per litre.





















