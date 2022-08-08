Award exploration contracts to foreign cos, as Bapex fails: Dr Tamim

Former Energy Adviser Dr M Tamim said on Sunday that foreign companies should be awarded contracts for both onshore and offshore explorations as the state-owned Bapex failed to make any remarkable breakthroughs in the last 50 years in hydrocarbon exploration.

"Now, we should rethink the situation, there should not be much more dependency on the state-owned

Bapex for hydrocarbon exploration as it failed to make remarkable breakthroughs in the last 50 years," Tamim said at a virtual seminar titled, "Sustainable Energy Security in Bangladesh: Vision of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman", organised by Bangladesh Energy Society (BES).

Denouncing the petroleum fuel price hike by more than 50 per cent, the former energy adviser said the price of petroleum has already come down in the US to $3 from $5 per gallon. (One US gallon is equivalent to about four litres), however, it will decrease more.

He said the oil price may witness a decline soon as it always happens in cyclic order that after a rise, when supply increases in the market, price automatically falls.

"The government should have decreased the fuel price much earlier when price had decreased in the global market. There should be a specific policy that if the price decreases, the profit should be preserved as a special fund and that should be utilized for petroleum import when price goes up", he said. Defending the current petroleum fuel price hike, Energy Adviser to the Prime Minister Dr Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury said that the present energy crisis in the country is not homegrown, it is created by the 'Western World.'

"The Westerners have put us into danger, they are also facing the same situation now but it creates huge pressure upon Bangladesh like countries," he said. A gallon of petrol is being sold at $5 in the USA which is equivalent to Tk 120 to Tk130 per litre", he told the seminar.

We need to shift our choice and options in producing electricity and to be rational in use of it, at the same time we have to emphasis on new innovative solutions like solar-run fast charging station for three wheelers, cooking through electric oven or electric car.

The seminar was also addressed by Summit Group's chairman Mohammed Aziz Khan, chief of 71 TV Mozammel Babu, energy expert Firoze Alam, business executive Zakaria Jalal and official Mizanur Rahman.

Former principal secretary to PM and president of BES Abul Kalam Azad presided over the event while Energy and Power magazine editor Mollah Amzad Hossain conducted it. Mozammel Babu said that use of induction oven for cooking should be encouraged through mandatory provision as it is more competitive compared with use of gas-oven.

He said the government should move for massive solar power project implementation like Vietnam which already set up 20,000 MW solar power projects. Aziz Khan said foreign oil companies will not be interested to invest in gas exploration until they have been given the option for gas export.

