Momen: BD stands for One China Policy

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Sunday that Bangladesh stands for One-China Policy and stands beside China as a good friend keeping its dictating diplomacy policy that friendship to all, malice towards none.

He said both Dhaka and Beijing underscored the need to restore peace across the globe, Chinese Foreign Minister discussed the issue with the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He made these comments at a media briefing on Sunday at his office.

Bangladesh's Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi sat at Sonargaon Hotel on Sunday morning from 7:30am to 9:00am. It was a closed door meeting.

In the closed-door meeting, Wang Yi also spoke about China's global development initiative in detail, State Minister M Shahriar Alam told the reporters.

"It is up to them [China] how much they would disclose," he said as he was asked what China shared about those policies.

Following the meeting they signed four MoUs on disaster management, cultural cooperation, marine science and hand over of 8th Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge in Pirojpur.

Wang Yi told Momen that all people have equal rights to a good life and China wants to work together with all countries. China wants Bangladesh to be on its side, Shahriar said.

"We need joint collaboration for a shared future for all people of the world," Shahriar Alam quoted the Chinese Minister as saying. Chinese Foreign Minister visits Bangladesh as part of his regional tour when US-China tension has escalated with the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan last week. China has conducted military exercise in the Taiwan Straits.

Chinese Foreign Minister has thanked Bangladesh for reiterating its support for One-China Policy while sharing in detail that some countries "misunderstand and misinterpret" them and they need to follow international rules. Amid the tension, Bangladesh on August 4 issued a statement reiterating its support for One-China Principle that Wang Yi has appreciated. "We need joint collaboration for a shared future for all people of the world," Shahriar Alam quoted the Chinese Minister as saying.

Wang Yi assured of continuing Chinese support for Rohingya repatriation as Momen said that prolonged stay of the Rohingyas here is worsening the law-and-order situation in Bangladesh.

"Chinese Minister said China is trying to reduce Myanmar's internal challenges. Not only Bangladesh but other countries are also facing problems for this," Alam said. China would work for a political solution, which is repatriation, he added.

China now provides duty-free facility to 97 per cent of items from Bangladesh and it would be increased to 98 per cent from September 1.

Shahriar Alam said he expects that textile and woven products would be included in the one additional percent of items and that will help boost Bangladesh's export to China.

China will also start issuing visas and travel permits to the Bangladeshi students in a day or two. Several thousand students were stuck here as China was following Covid restrictions.

After a meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Chinese foreign minister left Dhaka around 11:00am for Mongolia wrapping up his less than 24 hours visit to Bangladesh.











