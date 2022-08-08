China to continue supporting BD's growth, Wang tells Hasina



Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi made a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence, Ganabhaban, in the city on Sunday. PHOTO: PID

"Beijing will support Dhaka on all issues at international forums too," the Chinese Foreign Minister told Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, during a courtesy call on her at her official residence Gonobhaban on Sunday. PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim confirmed the matter to the journalists.

The Chinese State Councillor arrived in Dhaka on Saturday evening for a visit to discuss bilateral, regional and global issues with Bangladesh with a hope to 'elevate' the relationship with Bangladesh to a "new level."

The Chinese Foreign Minister has thanked Bangladesh for reiterating its support for One-China Policy while sharing in detail that some countries "misunderstand and misinterpret" them and they need to follow international rules.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister sought China's help to resolve the Rohingya issue, saying the displaced people are an extra burden for Bangladesh.

In reply, the Chinese Minister said his country expects that the issue will be solved through the bilateral discussions between Bangladesh and Myanmar. If it needs tripartite intervention over the issue, China will play its role, he added.

The Chinese Foreign Minister said Bangladesh made unprecedented development under the leadership of PM Hasina. He said China will also extend support to Bangladesh for the development of the digital economy.

Describing the Taiwan situation, Wang Yi explained China's stance to the Prime Minister.

In reply, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh values its friendship with China, In this context, Hasina reiterated that Bangladesh believes in "One China Policy".

The PM requested China to take measures for taking back the Bangladeshi students, who had to leave China during the Covid-19 period and are yet to return to their campuses there to complete their studies.

Wang said that all people have equal rights to a good life and China wants to work together with all countries. China wants Bangladesh to be on its side. China wants joint collaboration for a shared future for all people of the world.

The visit is taking place amid growing geopolitical tensions with impact on developing countries in the region while experts suggest Bangladesh to ensure a strategic balance amid these tensions.











