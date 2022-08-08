Transport, agriculture to be hit hard by fuel price hike: Experts

Transport and agriculture sectors will be adversely affected due to fuel oil price hike. On the other hand, the contribution of rice in determining the price inflation is 60 per cent.

According to sources, 65 per cent of the total fuel is used in transportation and 16 per cent in agriculture.

And the ratio of transport and accommodation is 10 per cent. That is, 70 per cent of the increase and decrease in inflation rate depends on these three goods and services. As a result, the cost of transport services and agricultural production will increase due to the increase in fuel oil prices on Friday. This will trigger another round of inflation. The cost of living of lower and middle class people will also increase.

However, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts that the average inflation rate in advanced economies will rise to 6.6 per cent in 2022. It was projected to be 5.7 per cent in April.

Inflation will remain higher than previously thought. Besides, average inflation in emerging and developing economies is projected to be 9.5 per cent this year, up from 8.7 per cent in April.

Fuel prices have been hiked to record levels. Bangladesh has never seen such an increase in fuel prices before. The price of diesel has been increased by Tk 34 per litre, octane by Tk 46 and petrol by Tk 44.

Former caretaker government adviser Dr AB Mirza Azizul Islam said that the transport sector will be the first to be hit by this unusual increase in fuel prices. All related to the transport sector. Product production cost will increase several times. The country's inflation is already out of reach. However, there was a slight decrease in July. This is because expatriates sent more remittances during the month of Eid-ul-Azha. Now inflation will increase.

He said that increasing the price of diesel will have a direct impact on agriculture. This time the rain is decreasing. Irrigation is also needed during the Aman season. Failure to irrigate will disrupt production. These issues are related to each other. Agriculture should have been thought of before increasing the price of diesel like this.

If there is no agricultural production, food imports will increase. A record deficit has emerged between imports and exports. This deficit will get worse.

Former governor of the Bangladesh Bank Dr Salehuddin Ahmed said that this increase in fuel prices is not reasonable at all. This price increase is in no way called an adjustment. This is called a unilateral decision. The government could have taken a phased decision in advance.

He said, "Our saddest thing is that when prices fall in the world market, prices do not fall here. If you increase the price by raising the price in the world market, then if the price goes down in the world market, you also demand to reduce it. Before taking such a decision, it was necessary to hold a public hearing. Earlier, at least there was a public hearing. You cannot call such a midnight decision a people-friendly decision. You didn't let people know anything. Consumers have a right to know."

A rise in fuel prices will affect everything. Without fuel, transportation will not work. If the cost of transportation increases, the cost of everything will increase. People's access to services will decrease. The price of the service will increase. Even hospital expenses will increase, he added.

Policy Research Institute (PRI) Executive Director Ahsan H Mansur said, "The price of fuel oil could have been kept at a tolerable level. The way the price was increased without doing that is beyond thinking.

He said, "Now the price of daily products will increase a lot. Which will go beyond people's purchasing power. People's expenditure will increase but if the income does not increase, the poor people will face a big crisis. As a result many people will become poor." In response to a question, he said, "I cannot say whether the government has increased the price of fuel to get the IMF loan." We do not know what agreement the government has with the IMF for the loan. However, there is enough reason to doubt whether the price of oil has been increased as per the IMF because of the increase in the price of fuel oil after the increase in the price of fertilizer.

Consumer Association of Bangladesh (CAB) President Golam Rahman said that a public hearing would have been organized before raising the price of fuel if one had considered the rights of the consumers. Such an increase in fuel prices is totally unexpected.

He said, "We were expecting that the price of fuel may increase. Government is resorting to load shedding or other measures. Trying to be a bit frugal. We bear it. But the price of fuel has increased in such a way that it is beyond the imagination of the people."

The decision taken by the government will create instability in the economy and politics. Public life will be disrupted. People are already disoriented since Covid-19.

He said that the government is talking about this price hike to reduce the trade deficit. If I don't get food, what will be the effect of reducing the trade deficit! If people die without food, then the policy of the government will be considered as anti-people policy. Common people do not understand politics that much. People understand well how much the price of rice has increased or decreased.











