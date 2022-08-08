

Bangamata's 92nd birth anniversary today

across the country in a befitting manner.

Marking the day, the ruling Awami League (AL) has chalked out elaborate programmes. According to the party, wreaths will be placed at her grave in the Banani Graveyard at 9:00am on Monday. Besides AL, all associate and front organs of the party will place wreaths at her grave respectively. AL Dhaka north city unit will distribute food among orphans at Azimpur Orphanage after Zuhr prayers.

Besides, AL's relief and social welfare sub-committee and forest and environment sub-committee, Awami Juba League, Swechchhasebak League and Awami Matsyajibi League will arrange separate discussions marking the day.

Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar and other electronic media will broadcast special programmes to mark the day.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave separate messages on the eve of the day.

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader urged leaders and activists of the party and its associate bodies to observe Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib's birth anniversary in a befitting manner.

Bangamata was born on August 8 in 1930 at Tungipara village in Gopalganj.

She was killed brutally along with Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of her family members on August 15 in 1975. Bangamata was a person who sacrificed everything of her life along with Bangubandhu Sheikh Mujib for the independence of the nation, for the country and its people.

She is the example for the women of the country and also many women of the world can follow her life.











