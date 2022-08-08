Three burn victims die in Burn Institute

Three people, burnt in a chemical explosion at a rickshaw garage in Rajabari Kamarpara area of Turag in the capital, died on Saturday night and early Sunday in the intensive care unit of the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

Dr SM Ayub Hussain, Resident Surgeon of the Institute said that on Saturday around 11:30pm, Md Shah Alam, 23, succumbed to his injuries. Later around 2:00am, the garage owner Gazi Mazharul Islam, 47, and Md Noor Hussain, 70, died.

The other burn victims--Md Mizan, 35, Md Alam Mia, 20, Md Masum, 35, Md Al-Amin, 30, Md Shaheen, 25 and Shafiqul Islam, 32, are being treated at the Institute with 45 to 95 per cent burns, and their conditions are critical, he said.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of DMP Turag Police Station Mehdi Hasan told the Daily Observer that that a chemical blast occurred at the junkshop in Turag around 11:30am on Saturday. The fire spread to the adjacent rickshaw garage. The Turag police and locals rescued the injured and sent them to the hospital.