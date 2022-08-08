AL can’t be allowed to cling to power anymore: Fakhrul



BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir speaking at a protest rally in front of BNP's Nayapaltan central office organised by Jatiyatabadi Krishak Dal in the city on Sunday. photo : Observer

"This regime has destroyed our politics, economy and our potential. So it can't be allowed to remain in power anymore," he said.

Speaking at a rally, the BNP leader said the government has brought a disaster to the country by hiking the fuel price abruptly on Friday night as it will push up the prices of all commodities, fertilizer and other farm inputs and transportation costs.

"It'll have a very negative impact on our economy and our economic condition will worsen further, "he warned.

Jatiyatabadi Krishak Dal arranged the rally in front of BNP's Nayapaltan central office, protesting the unprecedented fuel price hike and the killing of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal's Bhola district unit president Noor-e-Alam and local Swechchasebak Dal leader Abur Rahim in police firing on July 31.

Fakhrul said the government defended the increase in fuel prices saying state-run Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) is incurring losses. "Why will it go into loss? The BPC made a huge profit of around Tk 39,000 in the previous years. At that time, the price of oil was low in the international market, but you didn't reduce it. Even, the fuel prices have now started to decrease in the international market," the BNP leader said.

He slammed the information minister for his comment that the fuel prices are comparatively lower in Bangladesh than in many other countries, saying the ruling party leaders give people wrong information and statistics to confuse them. "Their every information is incorrect. So, we urge people not to get confused by false information."

"The oil price was $14 in the USA, but it has now dropped to $3 due to the price fall in the international market. It means the other countries lower the oil price when it falls in the international market. But when the price of oil declines in the international market, it increases in our country for plundering public money," Fakhrul observed.

He said the fresh hike in fuel prices, especially diesel, has left the farmers, common people and bike riders in serious miseries. "But the government is least bothered about it. Because they need police, RAB, BGB and other forces, not people, to run the country. It won't continue anymore. People of the country will no longer allow this regime to run the country in this way." Fakhrul said how people will survive since the government has raised the tariffs of all utility services alongside the fuel prices. "You (AL leaders) have a lot of ill-gotten money in your pockets. Our pockets are running out of money for our own survival." -UNB













