HC about forming monitoring cell

In a statement, the Railway Ministry on Sunday informed the High Court that it has formed monitoring cell to stop passengers from travelling on train roof and ticket scalping.

The Ministry also stated that the government has set up special fencing at 50 railway stations to prevent entry of people without tickets.

The Ministry in a compliance report submitted to the HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat gave the statements through an affidavit during hearing on a suo moto (voluntary) rule on this issue.

Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik placed the report before the HC bench on behalf of the Ministry.

After placing the report, the HC bench expressed satisfaction on the steps taken by the Railway Ministry to stop mismanagement in railway services.

Later, the HC bench fixed August 10 for passing an order on this matter.

On July 21, the HC bench in an observation said that no passenger can be carried on the roof of any train from now on. If any train carries passengers on the roof, appropriate action will be taken against its responsible officials who will fail to stop it, the bench said.

With this observation, the bench ordered the railway authorities to inform the court on what steps have been taken to stop carrying passengers on the roof of train and ticket scalping.

On that day, railway authorities told the HC bench that a probe body has been formed to investigate the complaints of mismanagement in train ticket sales raised by Mohiuddin Hawlader Roni, a fourth-year DU student.

The HC bench said that people stand in lines for hours to buy train tickets while they are being sold on the black market.

Responding to this, railway officials admitted their failure in this regard and claimed that they lack adequate manpower.

The HC bench said that many railway officials embezzle money by charging ticketless passengers.

The same bench had earlier wanted to know what steps the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has taken after Roni's protest at the capital's Kamalapur railway station against corruption in the country's railway sector.













