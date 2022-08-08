Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 8 August, 2022, 10:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Railway informs

HC about forming monitoring cell

Published : Monday, 8 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 188
Staff Correspondent

In a statement, the Railway Ministry on Sunday informed the High Court that it has formed monitoring cell to stop passengers from travelling on train roof and ticket scalping.
The Ministry also stated that the government has set up special fencing at 50 railway stations to prevent entry of people without tickets.
The Ministry in a compliance report submitted to the HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat gave the statements through an affidavit during hearing on a suo moto (voluntary) rule on this issue.
Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik placed the report before the HC bench on behalf of the Ministry.
After placing the report, the HC bench expressed satisfaction on the steps taken by the Railway Ministry to stop mismanagement in railway services.
Later, the HC bench fixed August 10 for passing an order on this matter.
On July 21, the HC bench in an observation said that no passenger can be carried on the roof of any train from now on. If any train carries passengers on the roof, appropriate action will be taken against its responsible officials who will fail to stop it, the bench said.
With this observation, the bench ordered the railway authorities to inform the court on what steps have been taken to stop carrying passengers on the roof of train and ticket scalping.
On that day, railway authorities told the HC bench that a probe body has been formed to investigate the complaints of mismanagement in train ticket sales raised by Mohiuddin Hawlader Roni, a fourth-year DU student.
The HC bench said that people stand in lines for hours to buy train tickets while they are being sold on the black market.
Responding to this, railway officials admitted their failure in this regard and claimed that they lack adequate manpower.
The HC bench said that many railway officials embezzle money by charging ticketless passengers.
The same bench had earlier wanted to know what steps the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has taken after Roni's protest at the capital's Kamalapur railway station against corruption in the country's railway sector.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three burn victims die in Burn Institute
AL can’t be allowed to cling to power anymore: Fakhrul
HC about forming monitoring cell
Dengue death toll rises to 15
Parts of Dhaka to experience 3-hour load shedding Sunday
Man turned beggar at Hajj gets bail
Life in Condemned Cell for 7 years: HC orders judicial inquiry
Quader warns against taking extra bus fare from passengers


Latest News
Gustavo Petro sworn in as Colombia's 1st leftist president
Oil slides amid recession fears, slow recovery in China imports
Govt forced to increase fuel price to keep economy stable: Razzak
Bangladesh to return to its normal pace soon: Tipu
Israel agrees proposed Gaza truce
Several firefighters missing after blaze in Cuban oil facility
Factories to remain closed for one day in week: Nasrul
WB to provide $300m to strengthen local urban institutions
Westerners have put us into the danger: PM’s Energy Advisor
Bangladesh suffer ODI series defeat to Zimbabwe after 9 years
Most Read News
Ukraine condemns Russian 'terror' after damage to nuclear plant
Chinese foreign minister's Bangladesh visit: Context and contingencies
24 dead in spiralling Gaza violence
Jafrin receives Business Leadership Awards from Shilpa Shetty
Turkey to pay for Russian gas in rubles: Erdogan
Smoke billows from an Israeli air strike in Gaza City
Soaring fuel price and automobile industry
Israeli airstrikes kill 31 Palestinians including 6 children in Gaza
Fuel price hike throws people into whirlwind
Little Boy, Fat Man still haunt world with horror
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft