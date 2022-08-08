Dengue death toll rises to 15

One more person died from dengue, and 87 people were hospitalised with the viral infection in the 24 hours to Sunday morning as cases have continued to increase in Bangladesh.

So far, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has reported 15 deaths from mosquito-borne viral disease - a leading cause of serious illness and death in some Asian and Latin American countries.

The latest death was reported from Cox's Bazar. Of all the deceased, 10 were from Cox's Bazar and five from Dhaka. -UNB













