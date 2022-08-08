Parts of Dhaka to experience 3-hour load shedding Sunday

Consumers in the areas under Dhaka Electric Supply Company Limited (Desco) will experience power cuts for three hours on Sunday.

Desco has published the new schedule for load shedding on Sunday.

The Desco areas include Uttara, Gulshan, Baridhara, Bashundhara, Banani, Badda, Uttara khan, Dakkhin Khan, Agagaon, Mirpur, Kafrul, Kalayanpur, Khilkhet, Pallabi, Rupnagar and Tongi.

However, consumers in the areas under Dhaka Power Supply Company Limited (DPDC) will see power cuts for an hour while in some places there will be load shedding for two hours.

Both organisations have provided separate schedules for load shedding today. Power cuts will occur from 10:00am to 10:00pm in and around the capital as per the government's decision to save electricity.

The load shedding schedules can be found on the DPDC and Desco websites. They aim to help electricity users check their load shedding schedules to ascertain during which times the power will be off in their respective areas.

The government started daily one hour area-based load-shedding across Bangladesh from July 19 in a bid to tackle the ongoing energy crisis. -UNB











