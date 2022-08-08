Video
Man turned beggar at Hajj gets bail

Published : Monday, 8 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 207
Court Correspondent

Motiar Rahman a Bangla-deshi man was arrested for begging in Saudi Arabia during the Hajj was granted bail by a Dhaka Court on Sunday.
Metropolitan Magistrate   Mahbub Ahmed passed the bail order after a hearing. On June 22, Motiar was arrested by Saudi police while begging at Medinah.
The Bangladesh Hajj Mission later got him released after signing a bond.  On August 5, the immigration police arrested Motiar at Airport after performing Hajj under section 54 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).
 The arrestee, Motiar Rahman, hailing from Meherpur, had gone to perform Hajj through Dhanshiri Travel Air Service.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Religious Affairs has already sent a notice to the Hajj agency in question, asking why disciplinary action should not be taken against them under Section 13 of the Hajj and Umrah Law, 2021.








