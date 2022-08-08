Video
Life in Condemned Cell for 7 years: HC orders judicial inquiry

Published : Monday, 8 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 228
Staff Correspondent

The High Court on Sunday ordered to conduct a judicial inquiry into the matter of Abul Kashem, who has been languishing in the condemned cell for seven years despite getting acquittal in a murder case in Chittagong's Lohagara upazila.
The HC bench comprising Justice Jahangir Hossain and Justice Md Bashir Ullah came up with the order following a petition filed by Abul Kashem seeking its directive in this regard.
The HC bench asked the registrar of the High Court Division to investigate the matter and submit a report by August 25.
Advocate Mohammad Shishir Manir appeared for the appeal in the court while Deputy Attorney General Sarwar Hossain Bappi for the state.
Kashem was made an accused in the case over the killing of Jan-e Alam on March 30, 2002 in the upazila.
On August 4, following a report published on a news portal over the matter, Shishir Manir requested an investigation into the case of Abul Kashem who was acquitted by the High Court seven years ago in the murder case.
According to the report published in the newspaper, Abul Kashem was acquitted in the murder case of Jan-e Alam of Lohagara Police Station.
On July 24 in 2007, the Chittagong court sentenced 12 accused, including Abul Kashem, to death and eight to life imprisonment. Kashem was tried in absentia.
On April 14 in 2015, Additional Chittagong District and Sessions Judge Court-1 sent Abul Kashem to jail when he appeared before the court in another case and had been in the prison's condemned cell since then.


