Monday, 8 August, 2022
Quader warns against taking extra bus fare from passengers

Published : Monday, 8 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Sunday warned that legal actions would be taken if any transport charges additional fare from the passengers.
He issued the warning at a press conference at his official residence here.
Quader, also the Awami League General Secretary, said due to diesel price hike, a decision was taken at a meeting with the stakeholders concerned, including transport owners-workers, at Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) on Saturday to adjust the fares of diesel-powered buses and minibuses, where the secretary of the ministry and the BRTA chairman were present.
A notification has already been issued to this end, he said, hoping that the people involved in transport sector would maintain discipline, like in the past, considering the public interest.
According to the notification issued on Sunday, the maximum fare per passenger per kilometre is fixed at Taka 2.20 instead of Taka 1.80 for buses and minibuses plying on inter-district and long-distance routes, while Taka 2.50 instead of Taka 2.15 for buses plying in Dhaka and Chattogram cities.
Maximum fare per passenger per kilometre is fixed at Taka 2.4 instead of Taka 2.05 for minibuses operating in Dhaka and Chattogram city areas and buses and the buses running within the areas (Narayanganj, Munsginj, Narsangidi, Gazipur, Mankiganj and Dhaka district) under Dhaka Transport Coordinating Authority (DTCAC). Besides, minimum bus fare is fixed at Taka 10 in Dhaka and Chattogram cities, while minimum minibus fare is Taka 8.     -BSS


