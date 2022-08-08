Video
Monday, 8 August, 2022
Home Back Page

Bangamata sacrificed her life for the country: PM

Hasina inaugurates research centre on Bangamata at DU

Published : Monday, 8 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 245
DU Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually inaugurated the Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Centre for Gender and Development Studies and the conference organised by DU in the city on Sunday. photo : PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually inaugurated the Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Centre for Gender and Development Studies and the conference organised by DU in the city on Sunday. photo : PID

Speakers at the first international conference on Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, wife of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and also mother of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, on Sunday said she (Bangamata) worked hard for the people of the country throughout her entire life.
Addressing the two-day long conference titled 'Bangamata: A Paragon of Women's Leadership and Nation-Building in Bangladesh' at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban on the Dhaka University (DU) campus, the speakers further said she even sacrificed her life for the country.
Organised by Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Centre for Gender and Development Studies, DU, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the centre and also the conference joining virtually from Ganabhaban.
Paying tribute to Bangabandhu, four national leaders and the martyred in the Liberation War, Sheikh Hasina said the endless dedication of Bangamata to the country is less known to people and added, "We, Sheikh Rehana and I, tried to bring some in the light as much as we could."
Being emotionally overcharged, Sheikh Hasina said her mother did not beg for life when the perpetrators fired at Bangabandhu, rather she strictly stood and told the murderers loudly, "Kill me as you killed him."
"My mother proved her dedication for the nation by sacrificing her life proudly," she added.
At this point of her speech, obstructing a few unseen tears, the Prime Minister became silent for a while and the participants gave a standing ovation.
"She sacrificed everything of her life for the independence of the country and for the country's people," Hasina said and added that Bangamata used to take care of the families and also the political leaders regularly whenever Bangabandhu was in jail.
Reminiscing the recollections of memories with her mother, Hasina said, "Only there was a 16 years age gap between us. She was very friendly. I must appreciate her memory power. Whatever she listened to, she could recall. We used to tell her, "Ma, you have become a tape recorder."
"She did not get the opportunity to receive conventional education as then the schools were far away from home. However, she studied by her own effort and she had great interest in studying," Hasina added.
She further said, "My mother used to save money and give it to my father. Because she knew that my father was a politician. She cooked for 200 to 300 people at a time. She herself made the table clothes for the meeting room as we could not afford them."
The PM said the country would not be able to achieve independence without some bold decisions of Bangabandhu, further saying, "My father delivered the speech on March 7 in 1971 in accordance with the suggestions of my mother."
Thanking the DU authorities for establishing this research centre, the PM said this university is the breeding ground of all the national movements.
Chaired by DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman, fiction writer and also Bangla Academy President Selina Hossain presented the keynote papers. Besides, the Director of this centre, Prof Tania Haque delivered the welcome speech.
Prof Akhtaruzzaman said this centre in Bangamata has certainly added a new value to this university.
Citing lines from a poem written by National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam where he talked about the equal contribution of men and women in all the creation ever benevolent to the universe, DU Pro-VC (Administration) Prof Muhammad Samad said Bangamata encouraged Bangabandhu to write the epic autobiography.
Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, BUET VC Prof Satya Prasad Majumder, Bangladesh Open University (BOU) VC Prof Syed Humayun Akhter, Jagannath University (JnU) VC Prof Imdadul Hoque, BSMMU VC Prof Md Sharfuddin Ahmed, syndicate and senate members of DU and also teachers and students of this university were present in this conference.


