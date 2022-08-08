Bdjobs sales job fair in Dhaka

Job portal Bdjobs.com will organise the "first sales job fair of the country" Monday in Dhaka to cater to the increasing demand of field sales forces for the rapidly growing retail and consumer goods manufacturing sectors.

The "Sales Chakri Mela" will be held at the Krishibid Institution (KIB) Convention Hall in Farmgate to "create 3,000 sales jobs."

The fair, organised by Bdjobs.com in association with a2i and the BRAC Skills Development Program, will start at 9am and will continue till 5pm. Fifty renowned consumer goods manufacturing and retail sector companies will take part in the event.

Companies will collect the CVs of the job seekers and will conduct on-the-spot interviews. To take part in this fair, job seekers will have to register online.

Prokash Roy Chowdhury, director of marketing at Bdjobs.com, said: "We have many unemployed youths who do not want to work in the sales sector. But the rapidly growing business sectors like consumer goods manufacturing and retail need many people as field sales forces." -UNB