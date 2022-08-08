

Rotary President Jennifer Jones arrives in Dhaka today

During stay in Bangladesh, she will visit some of Rotary's public welfare projects and participate in important programs of Rotary International District-3281, Bangladesh, the world's largest Rotary organization.

She will meet President Mohammad Abdul Hamid and some members of the cabinet.

Jennifer Jones is the first woman president in the 117-year history of Rotary International. The Governor of Bangladesh District 3281 Engineer MA Wahab and the members of the Council of Governors will meet with her on the future action plan of Rotary.















