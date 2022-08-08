Prof Sazzad RUET's acting VC  

RAJSHAHI, Aug 7: The newly appointed Prof Sazzad Hossain, Dean of the Applied Science and Humanities Faculty of the Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET), on Sunday joined as the acting Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the university.

RUET Chancellor and President M Abdul Hamid has appointed him to the vacant post until a full-pledged VC is appointed for conducting the day to day administrative and financial activities routinely.

Prof Sazzad had joined the then Bangladesh Institute of Technology (BIT), Rajshahi as lecturer in the department of physics in 1994 after obtaining B. Sc (Honours) and M. SC degrees with good results from the department of Applied Physics and Electronics of Rajshahi University in 1986 and 1987 respectively. -BSS











