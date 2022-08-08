Cop dies in road crash

GAZIPUR, Aug 7: A policeman was killed and two others were injured as a bus hit a police vehicle in Kaliakoir upazila here last night.

The deceased was identified as Monir Hossain, 25, hailed from Dhamrai in Dhaka district.

Officer-in-Charge of Gorai Highway police Molla Tutul said the accident occurred at around 2:30 am last night when they were patrolling the Sutrapur area on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway.

Monir was taken to Mirzapur Kumudini Hospital where the duty doctor declared him dead. -BSS











