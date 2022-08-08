Video
US embassy seeks application to teach Bangla at American colleges, univs

Published : Monday, 8 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 235

US Embassy Dhaka has sought applications from Bangladeshi early career teachers of English and related fields to teach Bangla at American colleges and universities under the Fulbright Foreign Language Teaching Assistant (FLTA) Program 2023-2024.
Interested people have been asked to submit application by September 10 visiting the following link https://apply.iie.org/flta2023, said a press release.
This nine-month non-degree program provides scholarships for highly-motivated early career Bangladeshi educational professionals working in English language and other related fields including American studies, Journalism, American/English Literature, and Bangla language instructors to teach Bangla at US's colleges or universities.
The program also provides Bangladeshi academics and professional with an excellent professional development opportunity to refine their skills, increase their English language proficiency, and enhance their knowledge of the United States, said a press release.
Fulbright FLTA fellows typically teach Bangla language classes to American and international students from around the world, said the release, adding, "Fellows and their students will have a unique opportunity to learn about each other's cultures and societies."
The Fulbright Program is the U.S. government's flagship international educational exchange program, sponsored by the U.S. Department of State and administered by the Institute of International Education (IIE), aimed at fostering mutual understanding between the United States and other countries around the world.
For detailed application instructions, concerned people has been asked to
visit the website https://bd.usembassy.gov/wp-content/uploads/sites/70/FLTA-
2023-2024-Online-Application-Instructions.pdf    -BSS


