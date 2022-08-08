Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 8 August, 2022, 10:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Fuel price hike pushes country to chaos

Published : Monday, 8 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115

Fuel price hike pushes country to chaos

Fuel price hike pushes country to chaos

It is disturbing to note that how the country has plunged into chaos against the backdrop of a recent hike in fuel price and acute transport crisis. Commuters across the country on Saturday faced more than music as many transport owners suspended to operate without any prior notice due to the unexpected hike in the country beginning from Friday midnight.

As a domino effect many in the port city of Chittagong took to the streets, kitchen market prices have shot up and protests have erupted from all corners of the country. Many RMG factory owners apprehended of incurring heavy losses on existing export orders since will not be able to accept new orders. Moreover, price of raw materials will also increase. As a direct repercussion, there will be no option but to close down factories to reduce losses.

However, Friday's unprecedented hike comes hot on the heels of increased electricity, fertiliser and gas prices - offering yet another massive blow to the people struggling to survive amid surging living costs.

We believe that the recent hike in fuel price is not only unfair, but also an act of manifest cruelty. We also fail to comprehend how come fuel price in Bangladesh is increased when it has come down in the international markets. In addition, 51.7 percent increase of fuel price in one go also makes no sense to us either.

Not too long ago, the government was procuring fuel from global markets at a rate of $170 per barrel, then again it was left with no other choice, but today the price has come down to $135 per barrel.  So what is the rationale to hike the price by 51.7 percent? It is unexpected, unrealistic and unprecedented - all three at the same time.

Government's oil and energy policy makers have reportedly justified the decision on the latest hike by saying 'there was no other option except raising the fuel price as Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) lost Tk 8,014.51 crore in the last few months.

While it is a fact but what the government did not admit is that BPC had also reportedly made profits of about Tk 50,000 crore between 2015 and 2018, where has that profit gone? Isn't the profit amount enough to adjust prices as well as recovering the losses right now?

In conclusion, we urge the government to re-think and re-consider the recent unprecedented hike in fuel price for the greater interest of the people. At the same time we discourage to run oil and energy sectors on subsidy. The trend of subsidy has continued for too long while it is never a long-term solution for any crisis or emergency.   



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fuel price hike pushes country to chaos
Energy shortfalls take toll on RMG Sector
Good governance in power, energy sectors a must
 RMG exports grow in the face of all odds
Now fertiliser too becomes costlier
Edible oil market in chaos
Need for more policewomen
Sad state of govt office websites


Latest News
Gustavo Petro sworn in as Colombia's 1st leftist president
Oil slides amid recession fears, slow recovery in China imports
Govt forced to increase fuel price to keep economy stable: Razzak
Bangladesh to return to its normal pace soon: Tipu
Israel agrees proposed Gaza truce
Several firefighters missing after blaze in Cuban oil facility
Factories to remain closed for one day in week: Nasrul
WB to provide $300m to strengthen local urban institutions
Westerners have put us into the danger: PM’s Energy Advisor
Bangladesh suffer ODI series defeat to Zimbabwe after 9 years
Most Read News
Ukraine condemns Russian 'terror' after damage to nuclear plant
Chinese foreign minister's Bangladesh visit: Context and contingencies
24 dead in spiralling Gaza violence
Jafrin receives Business Leadership Awards from Shilpa Shetty
Turkey to pay for Russian gas in rubles: Erdogan
Smoke billows from an Israeli air strike in Gaza City
Soaring fuel price and automobile industry
Israeli airstrikes kill 31 Palestinians including 6 children in Gaza
Fuel price hike throws people into whirlwind
Little Boy, Fat Man still haunt world with horror
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft