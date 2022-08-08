

Fuel price hike pushes country to chaos



As a domino effect many in the port city of Chittagong took to the streets, kitchen market prices have shot up and protests have erupted from all corners of the country. Many RMG factory owners apprehended of incurring heavy losses on existing export orders since will not be able to accept new orders. Moreover, price of raw materials will also increase. As a direct repercussion, there will be no option but to close down factories to reduce losses.



However, Friday's unprecedented hike comes hot on the heels of increased electricity, fertiliser and gas prices - offering yet another massive blow to the people struggling to survive amid surging living costs.



We believe that the recent hike in fuel price is not only unfair, but also an act of manifest cruelty. We also fail to comprehend how come fuel price in Bangladesh is increased when it has come down in the international markets. In addition, 51.7 percent increase of fuel price in one go also makes no sense to us either.



Not too long ago, the government was procuring fuel from global markets at a rate of $170 per barrel, then again it was left with no other choice, but today the price has come down to $135 per barrel. So what is the rationale to hike the price by 51.7 percent? It is unexpected, unrealistic and unprecedented - all three at the same time.



Government's oil and energy policy makers have reportedly justified the decision on the latest hike by saying 'there was no other option except raising the fuel price as Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) lost Tk 8,014.51 crore in the last few months.



While it is a fact but what the government did not admit is that BPC had also reportedly made profits of about Tk 50,000 crore between 2015 and 2018, where has that profit gone? Isn't the profit amount enough to adjust prices as well as recovering the losses right now?



In conclusion, we urge the government to re-think and re-consider the recent unprecedented hike in fuel price for the greater interest of the people. At the same time we discourage to run oil and energy sectors on subsidy. The trend of subsidy has continued for too long while it is never a long-term solution for any crisis or emergency.

